Toronto Doughnut Festival 2018 in partnership with Dufferin Mall

Toronto Doughnut Festival 2018 in partnership with Dufferin Mall

You’re invited to Toronto Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life, celebrating sweet, colourful rounds! Prepare for the sugar rush on Sunday, June 10, when you’ll be able to sample an abundance of fresh and ready doughnuts under one roof. It promises to be an afternoon of frosted and glazed goodness. Tickets are available now, buy yours today!

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Dufferin Mall
Sunday, June 10
12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

#TODOUGHNUTFEST

 

