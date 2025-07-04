All of the new food vendors and restaurants opening in the Wellington Market this summer

Image courtesy of Wellington Market

Wellington Market, the 70,000-square-foot food hall (they’d really prefer you didn’t call it a court), opened inside the Well just over a year ago with all the lifestyle trimmings: DJ nights, puzzle tournaments, board game rentals, award-winning design and its own PR team. The 900-seat market debuted with a curated sprawl of Toronto-born indie darlings (La Cubana, Ryu’s Noodle Bar) and international cult favourites (BHC Chicken). But, for the past 14 months, only 50,000 square feet of it was actually being used. Now, with the final 20,000 unlocked, the space is finally at full capacity and filled out with nine new vendors.

Related: Everything to eat at Wellington Market, the Well’s fancy new 70,000-square-foot food hall

Like the original lineup, the newcomers have some serious Toronto food scene cred. BEAR Steak Sandwiches started as a backyard pop-up in Little Italy and evolved into a snug storefront that draws lineups down College Street. The Well marks its second outpost—but this one has a totally different vibe, trading lo-fi charm for hi-fi gloss. “We’re joining an elite group of tenants that already attract a great crowd,” says BEAR co-founder Aki Erenberg. Their new stall sticks to the hits: grilled flank steak sandwiches with chimichurri on Portuguese buns and beef tallow fries with a cult following (think McDonald’s fries circa 1997 but crispier, beefier and without any questionable provenance).

Image courtesy of Wellington Market

Another addition is Chen Chen’s Nashville hot chicken, which also started as a pop-up with an early run at Stackt Market before settling into its permanent Queen West digs. Now, its signature spicy fried chicken returns to Front Street along with Dirty South fries, Nashville hot elotes and a grilled chicken sandwich (you know, as a healthy option).

Not all of the new vendors were born as pop-ups, though. Kao Kang comes from the team behind Koh Lipe, the Michelin-recommended southern Thai restaurant. They’re serving up their greatest hits (curries, stir-fries) in a fast-casual format.

Advertisement

Image courtesy of Wellington Market

Also new are Cheezed, for gooey grilled cheeses; the Carvery, a New Zealand import doing English-style roast dinners; Panda Pancakes, serving up pillowy pancakes with all kinds of toppings; and Canna Cabana, a cannabis retailer selling all the usual flowers and edibles (which might qualify as performance-enhancing drugs for anyone trying to eat their way through the market in one visit).

And still to come this summer: a new project from the Yacoubian brothers, who are behind the Michelin-recommended Taline; and Lili Foods, which will offer healthful bowls to help balance out the array of deep-fried options.

Thanks to a market-wide liquor licence, visitors can roam freely with a Japadog in one hand and a negroni in the other. Oh, and the market is dog friendly—perfect for Torontonians who wouldn’t dream of brunching without their Bernedoodle.