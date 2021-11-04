Swirl, sip and snack: Charcuterie pairings for your next go-to Malbec

Swirl, sip and snack: Charcuterie pairings for your next go-to Malbec

Mysterious, moody Malbec is an undeniably unique wine synonymous with Argentina. One of the best examples of this emblematic varietal is the Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec, made from Malbec grapes grown in the Luján de Cuyo region of Mendoza, in the foothills of the Andes Mountains.

At last, the 2018 vintage of the Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec will be available on November 13, for a limited time only at the LCBO. As a long anticipated release and just in time for holiday entertaining, this stunning wine is expected to sell out quickly. The 2018 vintage was awarded 97 points by Decanter and has been selected as Wine of the Month at the LCBO.

The name Trivento refers to the three dominant winds that blow through the province of Mendoza. The winds help keep the vineyards cool, ensuring the grapes achieve the balance and complexity associated with a fine wine. The high-altitude vineyards of Luján de Cuyo are also famously irrigated with runoff snowmelt originating from high in the Andes.

For the 2018 vintage, the talented winemakers at the Trivento winery, Germán Di Cesare and Magdalena Viani, selected only the finest grapes from the best vineyards in the region. They then crafted a distinctive wine that is well-balanced with juicy notes of red cherry and bright raspberries on the palate, with silky tannins on the lingering finish. Because it spent 12 months in new French oak, it boasts flavours of smoke, vanilla and cocoa.

This is a quintessential sipping wine, which means it is best paired with platters of cured meats and enjoyed in the company of good friends throughout the holidays.

Wine and charcuterie are a winning combination, and these tips will help bring this perfect pairing to life.

1. Salami

Versatile and diverse in style, mild salami is typically sweet or spicy, salty and earthy. Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec will complement and contrast the salty and earthy components of the salami with its fresh acidity and bright flavours of red berries. Experiment with this pairing and try an assortment of different types of salami.

2. Capicola (Coppa)

Coppa, a supple and somewhat fatty style of cured meat, is appreciated for its subtle and delicate flavours. When paired with Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec, your palate will appreciate the acidity and freshness of the wine as it balances out the richness of the coppa.

3. Prosciutto

Perhaps the most well-known meat on any charcuterie board, prosciutto tastes nutty, sweet, salty and buttery, and will melt in your mouth. The oak influence in the Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec gives it enough elegance and grace to stand up to the nuanced flavours of prosciutto, without overpowering them.

4. Other Pairings

If you love artisan cheese with your charcuterie board, try adding an aged cheese, like an Ontario bandaged goat cheddar, to your board. The umami flavours in the cheese will enhance the fruit flavours of the wine. And finally, don’t forget to decorate your board with nuts like smoked almonds or salted cashews, and dried fruits like apricots or plums. These small touches, together with the perfect meats and cheeses, will keep your guests swirling, sipping and snacking all evening long