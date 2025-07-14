Here’s where you can find Shake Shack’s food truck this summer

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack Canada

Fans of Shake Shack’s burgers, chicken sandwiches and crinkle fries who aren’t lucky enough to live near one of the brand’s three locations can get their fix another way this summer: by chasing its roving burgermobile around the province.

To celebrate its first anniversary in Canada, the fast-food chain is hitting the road in a shiny new food truck that will be making appearances around the city and at popular summertime destinations like Prince Edward County, Sauble Beach and Muskoka. The truck will be rolling up with picnic tables and lawn games, blasting music at each stop to bring the block-party barbecue vibes. And a portion of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest, a charity dedicated to reducing food waste, so chowing down on a Shack Stack burger and chasing it with a Maple Salted Pretzel Shake is really a service to humanity, right?

The Shack Truck Tour kicks off this weekend, when you can find it parked on Ossington Avenue July 19 and 20—but you can also get your crinkle fries on at the following stops:

July 26–27: Square One Shopping Centre, Mississauga Aug. 2–4: Dockside at SWS Boatworks (Lake Rosseau), Port Carling Aug. 9–10: 316 Main St., Bar Tiki, Sauble Beach Aug. 16–17: Drake Motor Inn, Wellington, Prince Edward County Aug. 23–24: Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe Aug. 30–Sept. 1: Woodbine Beach Boardwalk, Toronto