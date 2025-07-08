Is this Toronto’s most extravagant picnic?

Toronto summers are short, ferry lines are long, and if you’re going to picnic, you might as well go big. Enter the Royal Picnic, a peak-luxury, no-soggy-sandwich-in-sight alfresco feast on the Toronto Islands. There’s just one teeny-tiny prerequisite: you must first hold a key to a Fairmont Gold room at the Royal York.

Yes, it’s a picnic you can access only if you book a very expensive hotel suite first. But hear us out.

Royal Picnickers are provided with a chic backpack filled with a gourmet spread from Reign, the Royal York’s swanky steakhouse, plus a woven blanket to recline on and even a few fresh-cut flowers to zhuzh up the summertime tableau. Then they get to skip the ferry crush—that means no battling strollers, dodging bikes or squeezing in like sardines. Instead, they’re whisked across the harbour by a private Tdot Water Taxi.

What’s inside that backpack? There’s salad (caesar or quinoa tabbouleh), a cheese-and-charcuterie board for two, two sandwiches (guests can choose either roast beef with smoked cheddar and caramelized onion marmalade; a turkey club with tomato jam, pesto and gruyère; or a falafel wrap with tahini and pickled onion), and a couple of sweet treats (a white chocolate brownie and cookies).

The base package, which is $79 per person, includes all of the above, but for an extra $20, they’ll throw in a bottle of Momento wine. For those looking to splurge (even more, that is), custom upgrades—like a private chef or craft cocktail expert—are available by request, depending on the date and the Fairmont Gold team’s availability. Hotel guests can even arrange a larger picnic setup, but location and logistics are tailored case by case.

On its own, the picnic’s a solid deal. Generous, even. But let’s get back to that fine print: the experience is exclusive to guests staying on the Fairmont Gold floor, where nightly rates hover around $699—and that’s before the cheese board even hits the blanket.

After the island interlude, guests are ferried back to the Fairmont, where their fancy room—complete with lounge access and a concierge who knows their names—awaits. It’s indulgent. It’s unnecessary. It’s the kind of splurge that laughs in the face of sensible spending. But who needs to be sensible when the world’s on fire? Might as well go full Gatsby.