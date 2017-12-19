Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurants 2018 event is on April 23, and tickets are on sale now
Toronto foodies, this is the event you’ve waited all year for: On Monday, April 23, Toronto Life will turn the pages of its 2018 Where to Eat Now issue into edible reality. Chefs from some of the city’s most popular new restaurants, as chosen by our critic Mark Pupo, will be serving some of their signature dishes from 6:30 to 10 p.m., along with plenty of wine and craft beer from Beau’s Brewery. All you have to do is bring your appetite.
Early bird tickets ($80) are on sale now. Get yours before the price increases early next year. Hurry: the 2017 event sold out quickly, and there will not be any door tickets available on the day of the event. Buy tickets here.