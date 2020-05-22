Food

Quarantine Cuisine: How Cheese Boutique owner Afrim Pristine makes his not-too-saucy stromboli

Quarantine Cuisine: How Cheese Boutique owner Afrim Pristine makes his not-too-saucy stromboli

We’re asking Toronto chefs to show us what they cook up using basic pantry supplies while they self-isolate at home

By | Photography By Afrim Pristine |  

By | Photography By Afrim Pristine |  

Like many of us, maître fromager Afrim Pristine is confined to his home. We asked the social-distancing chef to whip something up with ingredients he already had on hand. His recipe: a saucy stromboli.

More Quarantine Cuisine

Over the last 65 days, Cheese Boutique owner Afrim Pristine has only had one day off, and that was Easter Sunday. “To be honest, it’s not that much different from my usual schedule,” says the cheesemonger, who’s often the first in the shop at 6 a.m. and the last to leave, 12 hours later. “It’s a bit more chaotic, I guess.”

Although Pristine loves to cook, he’s often worn out by dinner time. Plus, he absolutely hates washing dishes, so he’s a big fan of no-mess meals (and takeout). When his fiancée, Courtney Bull, introduced him to this one-pan dish, Pristine became an immediate fan—after he got over the fact that she referred to it as an Italian dish. “It’s New Jersey Italian,” says Pristine, about what is essentially a rolled-up pizza. “It’s even delicious the next day, for breakfast,” he says.

Here’s what you’ll need. That wine in the back is for drinking, not cooking
Ingredients

1 ball store-bought pizza dough
1 can tomatoes (Pristine likes San Marzano)
10 slices provolone
10 slices hot soppressata
3 jarred roasted red peppers
3 peperoncini peppers
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon crushed chili flakes
1 egg
1 tablespoon grated parmesan
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil

The recipe

Start by preheating your oven to 375°F.

While the oven’s warming up, start your prep. Thinly slice the peperoncini and roasted red peppers, and grease a baking sheet with some olive oil.

Pristine used dough from Cheese Boutique—400 grams of it, to be specific. To stretch the dough into a rectangular shape, he recommends letting gravity do the work. If you’re not comfortable tossing your dough in the air, Pristine recommends using a table edge. Hand stretch the dough out a bit, then let a third of the dough hang off the table’s edge. Spin the dough every 15 seconds, so that you get a uniform stretch. Finish shaping the dough on the baking sheet, pulling at it so it stretches into a rectangular shape.

Spoon four to five tablespoons of the canned tomatoes onto the dough base. You don’t want too thick of a layer, so try to spread the tomatoes out evenly.

How much sauce? About this much

 

Add a layer of provolone. Pristine likes the Ontario-made stuff, so he’s using provolone from the Junction’s International Cheese Co., which can be found at most grocery stores. According to Pristine, “Any cheese that slices well, like a brick mozzarella, mild-mannered cheddar or even a young gruyere, will work. You don’t want to use something like fior di latte, though. Anything with too much water content will make the stromboli soggy.”

Like so

 

Now layer the soppressata on top of the cheese. “Genoa salami and prosciutto work really well, too. So does speck. Because it’s a bit smoky, speck in a stromboli is actually badass,” says Pristine.

Don’t eat meat? Skip this step

 

Top it all off with the sliced peppers, and then sprinkle on some oregano and chili flakes. Season with salt and pepper.

If you’ve changed your mind and just want pizza instead, stop now

 

Now you’re ready to roll—literally. Starting with the long edge closest to you, roll your dough and toppings into a log shape. Make sure to tuck in the ends as you go to prevent spillage while it’s baking.

Just roll with it

 

Whisk your egg, then brush it over the stromboli. Finish by grating a hard aged cheese of your choice over the egg wash. (Pristine prefers Parmigiano Reggiano.)

Don’t be shy with the cheese

 

Now bake it for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden.

That pan’s gonna need a good soak

 

To respect the roof of your mouth, let it cool for five minutes or so. Then slice and enjoy!

Buon appetito!

 

“We served ours with salad to feel better about devouring the whole thing,” says Pristine.

Now, where’s that wine?

 

Thanks, Afrim and Courtney!

Awwwww
Like what you’re reading?
Subscribe now for $29.95

Topics: Afrim Pristine coronavirus Covid-19 Quarantine Cuisine The Cheese Boutique

 

More Food and Drink Stories

Restaurants

Toronto restaurants offering fancy food for takeout and delivery

Food

“When Covid-19 hit we were hemorrhaging money, and every Foodora order was like salt in a gaping wound”: What some Toronto restaurateurs think of third-party delivery services

Wine and Beer

Here’s what’s inside June’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Food

Pantry Raid: Shoushin chef Jackie Lin’s five essential kitchen supplies

Restaurants

Toronto’s best new restaurants 2020

Food

Toronto restaurants that have morphed into markets selling groceries, meal kits and food-box subscriptions