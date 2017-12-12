Inside Campo Food Hall, King West’s new all-day Spanish market and restaurant

Inspired by the all-day markets and tapas bars of Spain, Campo Food Hall is chef Rob Bragagnolo’s (Carver) early-morning-to-late-night food emporium. Here, visitors will find an ELXR beverage bar; a grab-and-go counter stocked with pastries, salads and prepared hot dishes; a retail section stocked with Spanish cheese and conservas; a full-service bar pouring Spanish wine, Spanish beer and plenty of vermouth; and Labora, a sit-down restaurant. Influenced by the time he spent living in Majorca and staging in Barcelona at Albert Adrià’s boundary-pushing tapas bar, Tickets, Bragagnolo’s menu is heavy on veggies and seafood, made with supplies imported from Spain. At night, the multi-concept space supports Labora, his tapas restaurant that serves everything from simple sliced jamón and bread to fresh plancha-grilled seafood. Take a look around:

The 3,500-square-foot space, designed by Commute Design, can seat 70:





The panaderia (the pantry) sells prepared salads, Spanish conservas (seafood, pickles, jams) and dried goods like bomba rice:





Here are some of those salads and snacks:





The Ensaladilla Rusa is a Russian salad made with potatoes, red peppers, olives and crackers, and dusted with paprika ($7):





The panaderia is also where you’ll find a selection of Spanish cheeses from the Cheese Boutique:





And marinated Spanish olives:





And imported Spanish goods for sale:





A retail section features items from the Drake General Store:





The bread and pastry counter is stocked with sandwiches, ham-filled croissants, bombas (doughnuts) and empanadas:





Here’s more pastry. Just because:





A slice of Spanish tortilla (left) made with egg, potato and peppers ($4.50):





Tomato-rubbed Cristal bread, a shattering open-crumb bread Bragagnolo developed ($5):





This coca (Spanish flatbread) is topped with zucchini and red pepper ($5):





A spread from the prepared foods counter featuring Ensaladilla Rusa, marinated Spanish olives, a slice of tortilla and coca bread:





ELXR sells bottled juices, smoothies and hot drinks:





And speaking of drinks, here’s the bar:





The Labora Cola, made with three-ounces of Iris Dorado vermouth, is poured from a soda siphon and garnished with a slice of lemon ($9.75):





Here’s Labora:





The sit-down restaurant is open for dinner and takes reservations:





It has an open kitchen:





And here are the cooks. That’s owner Rob Bragagnolo, front and centre:





Jesse Mutch (Chantecler), in the kitchen:





The day’s catch, including gambas (red prawns) and langoustines, is displayed on ice at Labora:





Caballa ahumada: cold-smoked mackerel with a blood orange reduction ($12):





Bragagnolo shows off some jamón ibérico, 48-month cured, acorn-fed Iberico ham ($26 for 30 grams):





Here it is again:





Berenjena asada: roasted eggplant with dates, almonds and honey ($9):





Pulpo a la Brasao: octopus grilled over olive wood with crispy potatoes, potato- and olive-oil cream, and Idiazábal cheese ($15):





Atun a la plancha: seared yellowfin tuna, marinated tomatoes and a fresh-herb-and-green-olive purée ($32):





Picantón: pasture-raised hen, stone-pressed on the plancha ($26):





Campo Food Hall, 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, campofoodhall.to, @campo.foodhall

Labora, 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, labora.to, @labora.restaurant