Here’s what’s inside December’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Here’s what’s inside December’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Join the club

In December’s delivery: Tawse Winery spreads holiday joy with a curated trio: a sauvignon blanc, a pinot noir and a cabernet franc. Orders must be placed by Dec. 16; sign up by Dec. 9 for delivery in time for the holidays.

2019 Grower’s Blend Sauvignon Blanc

Why we’re into this wine: It’s an unusual sauvignon blanc, differentiated by its tropical fruit notes and unapologetic acidity. Already a varietal that is commonly expressed with higher acidity, Tawse boosted the levels in their 2019 Grower’s Blend Sauvignon Blanc to a mouthwatering degree that spotlights the flavour while retaining the beautiful balance and structure of the wine. Zippy and dry with a lovely finish, this wine is meticulously crafted to showcase the natural aromatics and flavours of the fruit.

What it tastes like: While gooseberry is in the mix, tropical fruits of papaya, guava, mango and pineapple shine through. Stone fruit, tart lemon and limestone also emerge on the nose and

palate. Light-bodied and vibrant, the mouthfeel is lively and zesty.

How to drink it: The high level of acidity enhances the wine’s food friendliness; this is the perfect brunch wine to pair with goat cheese and asparagus frittatas or grilled vegetable quiche. It’s also a match for one-bite canapés.

2017 Quarry Road Pinot Noir

Why we’re into this wine: The success of this wine rests on the shoulders of its excellent structure. It’s a lean and clean expression of pinot noir on first sip that expands on the palate to reveal distinctive aging characteristics. Spending 16 months in French oak offers depth to the wine while the minerality inherent in the vineyard’s terroir provides another nuanced layer. Such structure is the key to further aging, and this wine will cellar well for another three to five years.

What it tastes like: Black and red cherry, candied strawberry, green herbs, baking spice with a hint of black pepper. An initial tartness plays well against the myriad flavours. Noticeable tannins will integrate with time. The mouthfeel is light, but the finish is long.

How to drink it: Decant if enjoying now, otherwise cellar to maturity. Pair with Mediterranean pizza and roasted pork tenderloin with herbs and fennel.

2019 Grower’s Blend Cabernet Franc

Why we’re into this wine: Occasionally, ripe cabernet franc can express a tendency towards fruity sweetness that pushes the wine off balance. Not so with Tawse’s Grower’s Blend Cabernet Franc, which has been fermented all the way to dryness resulting in zero grams of residual sugar. This red is savoury and precise with firm tannins, balance and solid structure making it a wonderful candidate for cellaring.

What it tastes like: Gorgeous fruit-forward aromatics of cherry, plum and raspberry lead to black fruit, tobacco, green herbs and a wisp of smoke on the palate. Full bodied with noticeable tannins that integrate nicely with decanting.

How to drink it: Decant if drinking now, otherwise cellar for five to eight years. Juicy hamburgers are a natural match as are rosemary-crusted lamb chops.