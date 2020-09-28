Cooksville’s top spots for takeout biryani, empanadas, lechon kawali and Korean fried chicken

Cooksville’s top spots for takeout biryani, empanadas, lechon kawali and Korean fried chicken

More Great Takeout

The Mississauga neighbourhood of Cooksville is often referred to as the hub of the city due to its central location and assortment of retail and entertainment offerings. So, it comes as no surprise that the area also has plenty of stellar restaurants and takeout spots. In this edition of our grab-and-go suburban eats series, we check out what Cooksville is, well, cooking up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daddy O Doughnuts & BBG (@daddyodoughnuts) on Sep 9, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

Daddy O Doughnuts and British Baked Goods

Owned and operated by second-generation British couple Aaron and Sarah Harris, this wonderfully retro bakery boasts over 30 kinds of doughnuts. The most popular pick is the Homer Simpson creation (a pink vanilla dip), but you can’t go wrong with any of their other quirky creations, including the vegan Fakin’ Maple Bacon. Savoury goods like ham, cheese and onion pasties and cheese buns are also available. 589 North Service Rd., Mississauga, 905-276-9090, daddyodoughnuts.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gobblers_binge (@gobblersbinge) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:06pm PST

BarBQ Tonite

This popular spot serves up to-go Pakistani and Indian classics like tender lamb biryani and malai boti (chicken marinated in a cream sauce of green chilies and cumin). If you’ve never had it before, the maghaz masala (beef brain cooked with onions, ginger and garlic) is worth a step outside your comfort zone. 35 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, 905-268-0088, barbqtonite.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6ixsnack (@6ixsnack) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:16am PST

Tarboosh Restaurant

Owner and chef Bassam Esbeit doles out delicious tastes of Lebanon at this three-decade Cooksville institution. The beef shawarma sandwich, falafel plate and mixed grill plate (chicken, shish, and kafta kebabs) are big draws, and the family platter meal deal (a bunch of kebabs, hummus, tabouli salad, rice, falafel and bread) can feed a bubble-compliant crowd. And be sure to grab some of Esbeit’s house-made pistachio baklava and namoora (honey cake). 105-3050 Confederation Pkwy, Mississauga, 905-949-0222, tarboosh.net



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidra Choudhry (@sidaroundtown) on Sep 26, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

Tabaq

This halal-friendly lunch counter inside Newin Centre Mall is owned by Haji Muhammad Jamil, who has been a part of the GTA’s culinary landscape since 1998. The menu appeals to a wide variety of palates, listing everything from lamb curry, murgh cholay (chicken and chickpea curry) and paye (trotter stew), to whole tandoori chickens, shrimp masala and Jamil’s specialty, brain masala. 2580 Shepard Ave., Mississauga, 905-279-2345, tabaqrestaurants.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavours In T.O | 🇨🇦 (@_flavours101) on Apr 10, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

Tazah Taste

For over a decade, this family-run restaurant has been one of Cooksville’s go-tos for Pakistani cuisine. The dishes here reflect the influences of neighbouring countries, including India, Afghanistan and Iran. Popular takeaway meals include paya (lamb trotters in Pakistani spices), qeema (minced meat served with bitter gourd, peas and green peppers), palak paneer (spinach curry topped with fried cheese), chicken tikka rolls, Lahori fish and potato-filled naan. There’s also an impressive selection of chaat (street-food snacks). To drink, there’s warm chai and cooling lassis. 3041A Hurontario St., Mississauga, 905-803-8080, tazahtaste.com

Sign up for our newsletter Thanks for signing up! For the latest on Toronto this fall, subscribe to This City Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription Sign me up! Go! We won’t ever use your email address for anything else Get more newsletters Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kusinamississauga on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:57am PST

Kusina

This family-run restaurant serves up Filipino fare, including crispy pata (deep-fried pig trotters or knuckles served with a tangy soy-vinegar dip), pancit (fried rice noodles) and lechon kawali—seriously crunchy deep-fried pork belly with liver sauce for dipping. Their all-hands-on-deck kamayan feasts for five come with grilled barbecue pork, grilled tilapia, Filipino sausages, grilled eggplant salad and garlic-shrimp rice. 3024 Hurontario St., Unit G2, Mississauga, 905-268-0472, kusina.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAUGA + T.O | EATS 🍽 (@taste.sauga) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:56pm PST

Mario’s BBQ

You’ll smell the rotisserie chicken and leitao (roast suckling pig) well before this 25-year-old Portuguese barbecue spot comes into view. In addition to those top-sellers, they also make stellar bifanas (grilled pork cutlets) and pork ribs. If you have room for dessert, order a few of their beautifully burnished Portuguese custard tarts. Hot tip: bottles of their popular piri-piri sauce are available for purchase. 2500 Hurontario St., Mississauga, 905-270-5060, mariosbbq.com/foodticket



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Food Authorities (@steeltownchowdown) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

Tokyo Cheesecake Cafe

For those seeking to satisfy a sweet tooth, a stop at this Japanese bakery all but requires an order of their famous double-layer cheesecake (New York–style cheesecake topped with a mousse cheesecake), a six-pack of macarons, and madeleines dipped in flavours like earl grey, raspberry and caramel apple. And while it’s still kinda warm, get some refreshing bingsu (shaved ice) for the ride home. Not into sweets? They also have savoury creations, like cheesy, deep-fried “frankendogs” and potato scones. 257 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, 905-896-7888, no website.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hungry Foodie (@hungry.u.want) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

K-Pocha

This Korean pub specializes in comforting grub like kimchi pancakes, their popular Snowing Chicken platter (fried wings, thighs and drumsticks dusted with sweet cheese powder) and spicy snail noodles (sea snails tossed with veggies and spicy sauce on cold buckwheat noodles). 7-169 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, 905-232-2141, kpocha.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Witczak [CSCS] (@nick.witczak) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT

Las Delicias Mississauga

Fan favourites at this Cooksville Colombian fixture include the bandeja paisa (a smorgasbord of rice, beans, steak, pork belly, egg, plantain and sausage), lengua (steamed cow’s tongue with rice, cassava, avocado and salad), carne asada (steak with fries) and mondongo (beef tripe soup with potatoes, cassava, onions and pork). If it’s just a snack you’re after, there’s an assortment of meat-filled arepas and empanadas. 59 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, 905-232-0060, lasdeliciasmississauga.ca