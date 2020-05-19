Help for the home cook: Cory Vitiello’s super burrata salad

Toronto celebrity chef Cory Vitiello has founded and operated the award-winning restaurants The Harbord Room, THR & Co and Flock Rotisserie + Greens, which opened its sixth location in the city last year. He’s also the Director of Development for Cactus Club Cafe.

Chef Vitiello has also appeared on many food-centric TV shows and is among the 30-plus chefs collaborating with Dairy Farmers of Ontario to create Savour Ontario at Home, a free recipe collection designed to inspire passionate home chefs.

“I always look to use Ontario dairy products first and foremost in my cooking,” Vitiello says. “Not only is supporting our own industries a key factor in my menu planning, but it’s just a superior quality product.”

Case in point: his awesome recipe for an Ontario burrata, Swiss chard and roasted mushroom salad with hazelnuts and fried rosemary. It’s creamy, comforting, fresh and satisfying all at once.

Ontario Burrata, Swiss Chard & Roasted Mushroom Salad with Hazelnuts & Fried Rosemary

Serves: 4



Ingredients

1 ball of Ontario Burrata (or large scoop of ricotta or Fresh Mozzarella, any soft creamy Ontario cheese will work for this)

10 x king oyster mushrooms, cut into french fry sized strips

1 cluster (usually packaged like this) Shimeji (honey) mushrooms, bases trimmed and broken into 8 smaller clusters

1/2 shallot, sliced

4 tbsp good quality olive oil

1 tbsp Ontario butter

sea salt

freshly ground pepper

4 sprigs fresh thyme

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 bunch Swiss chard, washed with stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4 inch strips

1 piece Belgian endive, sliced into spears

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 slices rustic sourdough for toasting

1/4 cup hazelnuts, toasted and cracked

Instructions