The beginner’s guide to Irish whiskey

Irish whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits globally and there’s no better time than now to get acquainted. Irish whiskey (yes, with an “e,” as it’s only “whisky” if it’s produced in Scotland, England, Canada or Japan), specifically, Premium+ Irish whiskey sales are up 16.5 per cent in Ontario alone. There’s a new wave of Irish distillers forging the next chapter with respect for generations passed and Teeling Whiskey Distillery of Newmarket, Dublin is at the forefront of this movement.

The relaunch of Teeling’s Small Batch Whiskey spotlights the craft, super-premium Irish whiskey with an entrepreneurial spirit as one for the books—or glasses, rather. Grain and malt whiskeys aged separately at a ratio of 3:1 in ex-bourbon barrels aren’t the only distinguishing elements of this spirit. It’s also blended in small batches and finished in Central American rum casks. This process allows the grain and malt whiskeys to marry and take on a subtle dried fruit character pairing beautifully with the corn that acts as a sweet canvas for the blend’s rich roasted caramel and toffee notes. It’s no wonder Teeling Whiskey has received over 250 international awards for its whiskey and distillery.

Here’s your ultimate visual guide to Irish whiskey and what makes Teeling Small Batch Whiskey the beauty that it is.