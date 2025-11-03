/
A popular Ossington restaurant is opening a second location

Mamakas Summerhill will open in 2026

By Erica Commisso
 | November 3, 2025
A spread of Greek dishes and drinks at Mamakas Taverna
Image courtesy of mamakastaverna/Instagram

Opa! Mamakas Taverna, Ossington’s popular Greek spot, is opening a Summerhill location early next year. Thanos Tripi, owner of Mamakas Food Group (Agora, Bar Koukla, Trapezi), says it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve actually been looking in Summerhill for over eight years—pretty much since we opened Agora, our Queen Street grab-and-go spot. It’s always been a neighbourhood we’ve loved, with such a great community feel and an appreciation for good food and design,” Tripi says. “This new location has been about three years in the making. Back in 2022, Tricon approached us about being the flagship tenant at the James, a new luxury residence in Summerhill. From the very beginning, it felt like the right partnership and the right fit for Mamakas.”

Mamakas Taverna on Ossington Avenue in Toronto
Mamakas Taverna’s original Ossington location Image courtesy of mamakastaverna/Instagram

Tripi promises that the Summerhill location will also offer the same hero dishes (horiatiki salad, grilled octopus, souvlaki) and the same vibe that Mamakas regulars love about the original restaurant, but will include some new features, like a private dining room. While we wait patiently for the new location to open, the brand is preparing to launch a collection of extra-virgin olive oils, with the first release slated for later this month (perfect for stuffing the stockings of any Grecophiles on your shopping list this holiday season).

