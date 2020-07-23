10 of the best restaurants in Pickering and Ajax for takeout and delivery

10 of the best restaurants in Pickering and Ajax for takeout and delivery

More From the Suburbs

Unless you live in Ajax or Pickering, you may not know that the neighbouring GTA cities offer some majestic, multicultural eats—many of which are conveniently available for takeout and delivery right now. In this third instalment of our new series, we offer some of the finest fare in the Durham region that makes for ideal summer feasting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maimana Naan & Kabab (@maimanarestaurant) on Jun 4, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Maimana Restaurant

Named after the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Faryab province, Maimana features delicious dishes such as mantoo (steamed dumplings), eggplant borani and oh-so-tender lamb chop kebabs. 279 Kingston Rd. E., Ajax, 905-239-9292, maimanarestaurant.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Cheese (@countrycheeseco) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Country Cheese Company

Get all kinds of picnic-perfect grazing staples here. Unsure of what to get? The cheesemonger bot on the store’s website can help. We like their exclusive creations including Caribbean Thunder (where jerk spices meet cheddar cheese) and Tartan Gold (cheese that took a bath in scotch). Round out your wedges with some of their charcuterie, crackers and spreads. No walk-ins. 289 Kingston Rd. E., Ajax, countrycheesecompany.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minesh Kapadia (@mineshkapadia) on Apr 26, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

Mexico Lindo Restaurant

This welcoming and homey Mexican kitchen serves up spicy and saucy stuff like pollo con mole (chicken in a rich, heady sauce), camarones tampiquenos (shrimp in green tomatillo sauce with cactus) and chili poblano (a stuffed pepper that comes with an enchilada and all the fixings). 200 Harwood Ave. S., Ajax, 905-231-9764, mexicolindo-ajax.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅢🅤🅟🅔🅡🅗🅔🅡🅞🅕🅞🅞🅓🅘🅔🅢 (@superherofoodies) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

Patois Jamaican Restaurant

This Pickering Jamaican restaurant (which has no relationship to Toronto’s Patois) doles out jerk pork, slow-cooked oxtail, tender goat curry and chicken swaddled in house-made dhal puri roti. 1286 Kingston Rd., Pickering, 905-492-8492, patoisjamaicanrestaurant.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by portrestaurant (@portrestaurant) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:07am PDT

Port Restaurant

Port is the sister restaurant of Leslieville’s Maple Leaf Tavern, and the waterfront restaurant has pivoted to a takeout menu of sandwiches and pizzas. Fan favourites include their fried chicken sandwich and their take on a Hawaiian pie that comes topped with grilled pineapple and smoked pork shoulder. 1289 Wharf St., Pickering, 905-829-7678, portrestaurant.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◾MA YVÉ GRILL ◾ (@mayvegrill) on Feb 20, 2020 at 9:22am PST

Ma Yvé Grill

This GTA gem specializes in Congolese cuisine. Fantastic feasts here come in the form of makayabu (salted fish), kwanga (fermented cassava bread), sweet makemba (plantains) and ntaba (tender baby goat). Order by phone. 1980 Rosefield Rd., Pickering, 905-492-6001, facebook.com/MyYveGrill





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@aew0416) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Zeera by the Bay

Serving the Durham community for over a decade, this Indian kitchen offers both classic and contemporary spins on popular dishes. The Zeera Special Platter comes loaded with chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, garlic prawn​s and fish tikka; the shahi lamb in pistachio sauce is a delight; and don’t sleep on the fiery prawn vindaloo. And for dessert: some sweet, sweet mango kulfi. 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering, 905-492-4400, zeeraindiancuisine.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chúuk Restaurant (@chuuk.restaurant) on Jul 15, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

Chúuk

This two-year-old Mexican restaurant in Pickering does all the hallmark classics: street corn, chips and guac, tacos and churros. There’s also a pretty interesting cocktail card (the signature margarita, which incorporates local honey, is particularly tasty). 774 Liverpool Rd., Pickering, 365-300-5700, chuuk.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Hui (@jordikins) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

Milos Greek Restaurant

Take a trip to Santorini via Pickering at this Greek restaurant, where you can snack on saganaki (flaming cheese), tyropita (cheese pie), moussaka (eggplant) as well as bountiful gyro and souvlaki meals. If you’re sharing with someone in your bubble, the mixed seafood platter for two is the way to go. Call to order. 1450 Kingston Rd., Pickering, 905-831-3763, milosgreekrestaurant.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by FoodFlexTO (@foodflexto) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Island Mix Restaurant and Lounge

This restaurant’s menu lists both Caribbean and West Indian Chinese specialities. Dishes not to be missed include the doubles, pepper calamari, stewed snapper in a tomato onion gravy, chicken curry and fiery jerk chicken fried rice. Call to order. 1050 Brock Rd., #15, Pickering, 905-831-1649, islandmix.ca