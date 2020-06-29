Join us for “This City Live” featuring Chrystia Freeland

Join us for “This City Live” featuring Chrystia Freeland

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs, for the next instalment of our conversation series “This City Live.” Freeland was first elected as a member of Parliament for Toronto Centre in July 2013. She served as Canada’s minister of international trade from 2015 to 2017, and as Canada’s minister of foreign affairs from 2017 to 2019.

She’ll join us to discuss Canada’s response to the global pandemic, the challenges of reopening and what the next normal will bring.

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a weekly series featuring conversations with Toronto’s most intriguing people about this city’s most pressing issues. Sarah Fulford and Toronto Life editors will talk to inspiring artists, advocates, front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.