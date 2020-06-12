Join us for “This City Live” featuring actor Colm Feore

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes actor Colm Feore for the next instalment of our conversation series “This City Live.” Feore is a veteran of the Stratford Festival, and known for his Gemini-winning turn as Pierre Trudeau in the TV miniseries Trudeau, as well as roles in Bon Cop, Bad Cop, The Borgias, 24 and House of Cards.

Feore was scheduled to perform the title role in Richard III at the Stratford Festival this season, which is now cancelled due to Covid-19. He’ll join us to discuss the disappointment of that turn of events and what lies ahead for artists as they navigate the pandemic.

When: Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a weekly series featuring conversations with Toronto’s most intriguing people about this city’s most pressing issues. Sarah Fulford and Toronto Life editors will talk to inspiring artists, advocates, front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.