Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September
The Starling
Bridesmaids co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd reunite for this sob-inducing story about a young couple who experience a stillbirth. The film—which premieres at TIFF before hitting Netflix later this month—follows the couple as they process their grief, with O’Dowd’s character checking into a mental-health facility and McCarthy’s character sparring with a violent starling that’s building a nest in her yard. September 24
Kate
From the people behind Atomic Blonde, this popcorny action thriller follows a sullen and deadly assassin—played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead—who finds herself with 24 hours to live after being poisoned in Japan. So, she hits the seedy bars and back alleys of Tokyo on a yakuza manhunt to find and kill her enemies before the clock runs out. September 10
Worth
This thinky historical drama, starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, is based on mediation lawyer Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir, What is Life Worth? The film follows Feinberg’s tense and fraught—but ultimately lauded—supervision of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in the days, months and years following the terrorist attack. September 3
Sex Education: Season 3
For the third season of this proudly sex-positive British comedy series, the students of Moordale Secondary have a new school uniform, new classmates and a new head teacher, played by Girls’ Jemima Kirke. For the uninitiated, the series follows the awkward son of a sex therapist (hilariously portrayed by Gillian Anderson) who starts up a practice of his own at high school to help his misguided peers figure out their sex lives. September 17
Intrusion
In this sinister small-town thriller, a young couple—played by Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green—shoot and kill a burglar during an invasion in their new home. In shock after the murders, the couple try to get back to their regular routines while being haunted by visions of new attackers. September 22
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in September
Baki Hanma
Bangkok Breaking
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Kota Factory: Season 2
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Available September 1
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
And Now for Something Completely Different
Cemetery Junction
Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
Driven
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Galaxy Quest
GoodFellas
Grease
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Lost in Translation
Maid in Manhattan
Mom: Seasons 1-8
Mother!
Ouija
PAW Patrol: Season 8
Project X
Public Enemies
Rango
Sisters
Sixteen Candles
Step Brothers
Straight Outta Compton
Stretch
S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
The Blue Lagoon
The Bone Collector
The Darkest Hour
The Dead Don’t Die
The Hardy Boys: Season 1
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Queen
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Turbo
Villains
Yesterday
Available September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Double Jeopardy
Dumb and Dumber To
Q-Force
Available September 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Available September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Available September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Available September 8
The Circle: Season 3
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Available September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Homeland: Season 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
The Women and the Murderer
Available September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Prey
Available September 11
Child’s Play
Available September 12
The Wolf of Wall Street
Available September 13
Code 8
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Available September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Available September 15
Castle and Castle: Season 2
Coming to America
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Stardust
Too Hot To Handle Latino
Available September 16
Final Space: Season 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Zombieland: Double Tap
Available September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Available September 20
Crawl
Available September 21
Doctor Sleep
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Available September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Heartland: Season 14
The Ice Road
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Available September 23
Je Suis Karl
Available September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Iron Man 2
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Available September 27
Judy
Available September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Available September 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Sounds Like Love
Available September 30
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
Leaving Netflix this month
Interstellar (September 10)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14)
Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (September 30)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30)