Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September

The Starling

Bridesmaids co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd reunite for this sob-inducing story about a young couple who experience a stillbirth. The film—which premieres at TIFF before hitting Netflix later this month—follows the couple as they process their grief, with O’Dowd’s character checking into a mental-health facility and McCarthy’s character sparring with a violent starling that’s building a nest in her yard. September 24

Kate

From the people behind Atomic Blonde, this popcorny action thriller follows a sullen and deadly assassin—played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead—who finds herself with 24 hours to live after being poisoned in Japan. So, she hits the seedy bars and back alleys of Tokyo on a yakuza manhunt to find and kill her enemies before the clock runs out. September 10

Worth

This thinky historical drama, starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, is based on mediation lawyer Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir, What is Life Worth? The film follows Feinberg’s tense and fraught—but ultimately lauded—supervision of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in the days, months and years following the terrorist attack. September 3

Sex Education: Season 3

For the third season of this proudly sex-positive British comedy series, the students of Moordale Secondary have a new school uniform, new classmates and a new head teacher, played by Girls’ Jemima Kirke. For the uninitiated, the series follows the awkward son of a sex therapist (hilariously portrayed by Gillian Anderson) who starts up a practice of his own at high school to help his misguided peers figure out their sex lives. September 17

Intrusion

In this sinister small-town thriller, a young couple—played by Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green—shoot and kill a burglar during an invasion in their new home. In shock after the murders, the couple try to get back to their regular routines while being haunted by visions of new attackers. September 22

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in September

Baki Hanma

Bangkok Breaking

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Kota Factory: Season 2

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Available September 1

How to Be a Cowboy

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les

And Now for Something Completely Different

Cemetery Junction

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4

Driven

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Galaxy Quest

GoodFellas

Grease

Into the Wild

Jack and Jill

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Lost in Translation

Maid in Manhattan

Mom: Seasons 1-8

Mother!

Ouija

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Project X

Public Enemies

Rango

Sisters

Sixteen Candles

Step Brothers

Straight Outta Compton

Stretch

S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4

The Blue Lagoon

The Bone Collector

The Darkest Hour

The Dead Don’t Die

The Hardy Boys: Season 1

The Lego Movie

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Queen

The Shawshank Redemption

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Turbo

Villains

Yesterday

Available September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Double Jeopardy

Dumb and Dumber To

Q-Force

Available September 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Available September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Available September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

Available September 8

The Circle: Season 3

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

Available September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Homeland: Season 8

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

The Women and the Murderer

Available September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Prey

Available September 11

Child’s Play

Available September 12

The Wolf of Wall Street

Available September 13

Code 8

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Available September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Available September 15

Castle and Castle: Season 2

Coming to America

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Stardust

Too Hot To Handle Latino

Available September 16

Final Space: Season 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14

My Heroes Were Cowboys

Zombieland: Double Tap

Available September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Squid Game

The Stronghold

Available September 20

Crawl

Available September 21

Doctor Sleep

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Available September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People: Volume 4

Heartland: Season 14

The Ice Road

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Available September 23

Je Suis Karl

Available September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Iron Man 2

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

Available September 27

Judy

Available September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

Available September 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Sounds Like Love

Available September 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

Leaving Netflix this month

Interstellar (September 10)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14)

Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (September 30)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30)