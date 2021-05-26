Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

Feel Good: Season 2

The second and final season of Toronto-born comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy set in London returns to Netflix this month. Following up on the first season’s exploration of Martin’s devolving addiction and burgeoning relationship with George, this season, Martin checks into rehab, finds some career success on a TV show and decides to embrace their trans gender identity. Plus, watch out for Canadianisms and throws to Toronto when Lisa Kudrow reprises her role as Martin’s mother on this side of the pond. June 4

Fatherhood

From the people behind About a Boy, this heartwarming father-daughter comedy stars Kevin Hart as a recent widow tasked with raising his infant daughter solo after his wife’s untimely death. Hart’s character starts off on shaky ground, but with the help of family and supportive friends, he begins to learn the ropes of parenthood and grows into adequately supporting his now toddler-aged daughter. June 18

Good on Paper

In this twisted romcom, Iliza Shlesinger and Ryan Hansen star as a witty stand-up comic and a Yale-educated hedge fund manager who strike up conversation on a plane—and shortly after the meet-cute, they fall into a quickly evolving romance. Then, the comic and her friends become suspicious of Hansen’s squeaky-clean character, so they begin plotting to uncover his alleged web of lies and find out who he really is. June 23

Awake

Bird Box meets insomnia in this apocalyptic thriller, in which a catastrophic event inexplicably renders the entire planet sleepless. As the tired population descends from celebration to disorientation, hallucinations and hysteria, a former soldier, played by Gina Rodriguez, journeys with her young daughter to a government research lab when she realizes her daughter might be the only person on the planet able to doze off. June 9

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in May

Ali and Ratu Ratu Queens

Jiva!

Ray

Master of None

Record of Ragnarok

So Not Worth It

Available June 1

21 and Over

A.X.L.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Air Force One

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S1

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S2

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Hitch

LEGO Ninjago: Season 2

LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu

The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie

The Mustang

Oculus

Season of the Witch

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Thomas and Friends: Season 24

The Town

June 2

The Best Man Holiday

Carnaval

Erin Brockovich

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1998)

Unfriended

Van Helsing

The Visit

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: Gold

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Human: The World Within

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 9

Fresh, Fried and Crispy

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Late Night

Locombianos

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 14

Elite Short Stories

The Sun Is Also a Star

June 15

Desperado

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town

Unwind Your Mind

June 16

The Hurricane Heist

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

Spider-Man: Far from Home

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Booksmart

Nevertheless

June 21

Long shot

June 22

Blinded by the Light

The Kitchen

June 23

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

The Naked Director: Season 2

Godzilla Singular Point

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 27

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 28

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

Black Lightning: Season 4

Midsommar

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Leaving Netflix this month

The Cable Guy (June 4)

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 (June 4)

The Avengers (June 21)

Tales of the City (1993) (June 27)

True Romance (June 30)

Winx Club: Season 7 (June 30)