Culture

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

Sweet Tooth

This fantasy drama series is based on the comic books of the same name by Jeff Lemire and set a decade after the perplexing birth of a generation of hybrid human-animals. Gus, a 10-year-old with Bambi features including deer ears and a set of horns, lives an isolated life in a forest cabin to evade bloodthirsty hunters who’d like to see his kind eradicated. But when his hideout is compromised, he sets off on an adventure to a find an elusive safe haven for children like him. June 4

 

The second and final season of Toronto-born comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy set in London returns to Netflix this month. Following up on the first season’s exploration of Martin’s devolving addiction and burgeoning relationship with George, this season, Martin checks into rehab, finds some career success on a TV show and decides to embrace their trans gender identity. Plus, watch out for Canadianisms and throws to Toronto when Lisa Kudrow reprises her role as Martin’s mother on this side of the pond. June 4

 

From the people behind About a Boy, this heartwarming father-daughter comedy stars Kevin Hart as a recent widow tasked with raising his infant daughter solo after his wife’s untimely death. Hart’s character starts off on shaky ground, but with the help of family and supportive friends, he begins to learn the ropes of parenthood and grows into adequately supporting his now toddler-aged daughter. June 18

 

In this twisted romcom, Iliza Shlesinger and Ryan Hansen star as a witty stand-up comic and a Yale-educated hedge fund manager who strike up conversation on a plane—and shortly after the meet-cute, they fall into a quickly evolving romance. Then, the comic and her friends become suspicious of Hansen’s squeaky-clean character, so they begin plotting to uncover his alleged web of lies and find out who he really is. June 23

 

Bird Box meets insomnia in this apocalyptic thriller, in which a catastrophic event inexplicably renders the entire planet sleepless. As the tired population descends from celebration to disorientation, hallucinations and hysteria, a former soldier, played by Gina Rodriguez, journeys with her young daughter to a government research lab when she realizes her daughter might be the only person on the planet able to doze off. June 9

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in May
Ali and Ratu Ratu Queens
Jiva!
Ray
Master of None
So Not Worth It

Available June 1
21 and Over
A.X.L.
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Air Force One
ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S1
ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S2
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Hitch
LEGO Ninjago: Season 2
LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu
The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
The Mustang
Oculus
Season of the Witch
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Thomas and Friends: Season 24
The Town

June 2
The Best Man Holiday
Carnaval
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Psycho (1960)
Psycho (1998)
Unfriended
Van Helsing
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: Gold
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2

June 4
Human: The World Within
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 9
June 10
Late Night
Locombianos

June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Skater Girl
Trese
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
Desperado
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town
June 16
The Hurricane Heist
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
June 18
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
June 19
Booksmart
June 21
June 22
Blinded by the Light
June 23
Murder by the Coast
June 24
The Naked Director: Season 2
Godzilla Singular Point
June 25
The A List: Season 2
June 26
June 27
June 28
June 29
Midsommar
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Leaving Netflix this month

The Cable Guy (June 4)
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 (June 4)
The Avengers (June 21)
Tales of the City (1993) (June 27)
True Romance (June 30)
Winx Club: Season 7 (June 30)

Topics: Netflix

 

