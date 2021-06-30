Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July

The Last Letter From Your Love

In this British romantic drama, Ellie, a present-day London journalist played by Felicity Jones, stumbles upon a trove of letters, which detail an illicit 1965 affair between a socialite and a financial journalist assigned to cover her industrialist husband. When Eillie uncovers an undelivered letter, she sets off to reunite the star-crossed lovers. July 23

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy, starring Torontonian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is picking up right where Season 1 left off. Caught in a love triangle between the hunky Paxton and her childhood nemesis, Ben, 16-year-old Devi tries to juggle two simultaneous relationships—before it all blows up in her face. July 15

Cat People

This feline appreciation docuseries is an ode to the humble house cat. It follows eccentric pet owners from all over the world who include their cats in elaborate birthday soirées, take them surfing and manage their cat-only musical band. July 7

Gunpowder Milkshake

Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillian and Lena Headey (hey Cersei!) star in this popcorny action thriller about a team of assassins for hire. When the assassins rescue an eight-year-old girl from the clutches of an evil crime syndicate, they must fight for their lives—and the survival of their business. July 14

Heist

This true-crime documentary is an IRL version of Ocean’s Eleven. It follows three dramatized multi-million-dollar burglaries—an armoured truck looting, an airport robbery and a bourbon theft—followed by the stories of how the thieves’ plans were foiled. July 14

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in July

Feels Like Ishq

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3

Available July 1

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2

Beetlejuice

The Debt

Disturbia

Eyes Wide Shut

Five Feet Apart

I’ll See You in My Dreams

The Impossible

Jane Eyre

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum

Larry Crowne

LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1

Max & Ruby: Season 4

Moneyball

Morning Glory

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2

Outbreak

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

Up in the Air

War of the Worlds

Wild Rose

Available July 2

The 8th Night

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Now You See Me

Available July 4

We The People

Available July 5

You Are My Spring

Available July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

Available July 7

Dogs: Season 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The Mire: ’97

Peter Pan

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

The War Next-door

Available July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Available July 9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

Available July 11

It Chapter Two

Available July 13

Ridley Jones

Trust

Available July 14

A Classic Horror Story

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

Available July 15

A Perfect Fit

Beastars: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

The Final Girls

My Amanda

Peppa Pig: Season 6

Top Gun

Available July 16

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Van Helsing: Season 5

Available July 17

Cosmic Sin

Available July 20

Milkwater

Available July 21

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Sexy Beasts

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Available July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Available July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

Wrath of Man

Available July 26

The Goldfinch

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Available July 27

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Mighty Express: Season 4

Available July 28

Bartkowiak

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Available July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

Available July 30

Anna

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

Leaving Netflix this month

The Mummy (July 5)

The Mummy Returns (July 5)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (July 5)

The Scorpion King (July 5)

Ted (July 5)

Ted 2 (July 5)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2 (July 23)

Titanic (July 31)