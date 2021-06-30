Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July
The Last Letter From Your Love
In this British romantic drama, Ellie, a present-day London journalist played by Felicity Jones, stumbles upon a trove of letters, which detail an illicit 1965 affair between a socialite and a financial journalist assigned to cover her industrialist husband. When Eillie uncovers an undelivered letter, she sets off to reunite the star-crossed lovers. July 23
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy, starring Torontonian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is picking up right where Season 1 left off. Caught in a love triangle between the hunky Paxton and her childhood nemesis, Ben, 16-year-old Devi tries to juggle two simultaneous relationships—before it all blows up in her face. July 15
Cat People
This feline appreciation docuseries is an ode to the humble house cat. It follows eccentric pet owners from all over the world who include their cats in elaborate birthday soirées, take them surfing and manage their cat-only musical band. July 7
Gunpowder Milkshake
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillian and Lena Headey (hey Cersei!) star in this popcorny action thriller about a team of assassins for hire. When the assassins rescue an eight-year-old girl from the clutches of an evil crime syndicate, they must fight for their lives—and the survival of their business. July 14
Heist
This true-crime documentary is an IRL version of Ocean’s Eleven. It follows three dramatized multi-million-dollar burglaries—an armoured truck looting, an airport robbery and a bourbon theft—followed by the stories of how the thieves’ plans were foiled. July 14
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in July
Feels Like Ishq
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Available July 1
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2
Beetlejuice
The Debt
Disturbia
Eyes Wide Shut
Five Feet Apart
I’ll See You in My Dreams
The Impossible
Jane Eyre
John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum
Larry Crowne
LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1
Max & Ruby: Season 4
Moneyball
Morning Glory
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2
Outbreak
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Up in the Air
War of the Worlds
Wild Rose
Available July 2
The 8th Night
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Now You See Me
Available July 4
We The People
Available July 5
You Are My Spring
Available July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
Available July 7
Dogs: Season 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The Mire: ’97
Peter Pan
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
The War Next-door
Available July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Available July 9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
Available July 11
It Chapter Two
Available July 13
Ridley Jones
Trust
Available July 14
A Classic Horror Story
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
Available July 15
A Perfect Fit
Beastars: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
The Final Girls
My Amanda
Peppa Pig: Season 6
Top Gun
Available July 16
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Van Helsing: Season 5
Available July 17
Cosmic Sin
Available July 20
Milkwater
Available July 21
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
Sexy Beasts
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Available July 22
9 to 5: The Story of a Movement
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
Available July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Wrath of Man
Available July 26
The Goldfinch
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Available July 27
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Mighty Express: Season 4
Available July 28
Bartkowiak
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Available July 29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
Available July 30
Anna
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
Leaving Netflix this month
The Mummy (July 5)
The Mummy Returns (July 5)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (July 5)
The Scorpion King (July 5)
Ted (July 5)
Ted 2 (July 5)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2 (July 23)
Titanic (July 31)