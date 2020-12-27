Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

The Dig

This cozy historical drama takes its inspiration from a real-life archeological dig in the English countryside in 1939. Carey Mulligan stars as a wealthy widow who contracts a suave local excavator, played by Ralph Fiennes, to unearth burial mounds on her property. There they find a Viking ship and treasure from the Dark Ages, but have to race to complete the dig before the onset of World War II. January 29

Outside the Wire

This popcorny sci-fi action thriller, from the people behind The Old Guard and Extraction, stars Anthony Mackie as a covert android military officer who teams up with an inexperienced but talented drone pilot—played by Damson Idris—to save the world from a doomsday device hidden in a deadly war zone. January 15

Pieces of a Woman

One of the biggest hits from this year’s mostly virtual TIFF, this drama stars Vanessa Kirby (hi, Princess Margaret!) as a soon-to-be mother whose home birth goes awry at the hands of an inept midwife. The film follows the mother’s journey as she processes her grief, navigates scorched family relationships and prepares to face the midwife in court. January 7

The White Tiger

Anyone seeking creepy Parasite vibes will appreciate this crime thriller about class warfare, based on the Booker prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga. The main character is the driver for a wealthy New Delhi family, played by Adarsh Gourav. When the boss’s wife (Priyanka Chopra) kills a young pedestrian, he’s forced to take the blame—and, in true Parasite fashion, seek revenge. January 22

Penguin Bloom

Naomi Watts stars in this picturesque drama set on the northern Australian coast, about the real-life surfer Sam Bloom who was paralyzed from the chest down in a freak accident while on vacation with her family. Back home a few years later, a still-traumatized Sam starts to heal when her kids bring home a wounded magpie who they name Penguin. January 27

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in January

50M2

Bonding: Season 2

Cobra Kai: Season 3

June and Kopi

The Netflix Afterparty

Available January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

The Aviator

Blended

The Creative Brain

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Daddy Day Care

First Man

Godzilla (2014)

Hostel: Part III

In the Cut

Jason and the Argonauts

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

One Direction: This Is Us

Richie Rich

Robin Hood (2018)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Available January 2

Børning 3

Available January 4

Abduction

Available January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

History of Swear Words

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Summerland

Available January 6

The Blues Brothers

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Scorpion King

Surviving Death

Ted

Ted 2

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Trainwreck

Available January 7

Escape Room

Available January 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart

The Tax Collector

Available January 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

Available January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Available January 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

Miss Bala

Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Available January 16

Outlander: Season 5

Available January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Available January 20

Daughter From Another Mother

Spycraft

Available January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 5

Available January 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!

Available January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Available January 26

Go Dog Go

Snowpiercer: Season 2

Available January 29

Below Zero

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Leaving Netflix this month

Crazy Rich Asians (January 5)

The Nun (January 5)

Mary Poppins Returns (January 8)

Waco: Limited Series (January 15)

Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (January 31)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (January 31)