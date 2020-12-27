Culture

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

By |  

By |  

The Dig

This cozy historical drama takes its inspiration from a real-life archeological dig in the English countryside in 1939. Carey Mulligan stars as a wealthy widow who contracts a suave local excavator, played by Ralph Fiennes, to unearth burial mounds on her property. There they find a Viking ship and treasure from the Dark Ages, but have to race to complete the dig before the onset of World War II. January 29

 

Outside the Wire

This popcorny sci-fi action thriller, from the people behind The Old Guard and Extraction, stars Anthony Mackie as a covert android military officer who teams up with an inexperienced but talented drone pilot—played by Damson Idris—to save the world from a doomsday device hidden in a deadly war zone. January 15

 

Pieces of a Woman

One of the biggest hits from this year’s mostly virtual TIFF, this drama stars Vanessa Kirby (hi, Princess Margaret!) as a soon-to-be mother whose home birth goes awry at the hands of an inept midwife. The film follows the mother’s journey as she processes her grief, navigates scorched family relationships and prepares to face the midwife in court. January 7

 

The White Tiger

Anyone seeking creepy Parasite vibes will appreciate this crime thriller about class warfare, based on the Booker prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga. The main character is the driver for a wealthy New Delhi family, played by Adarsh Gourav. When the boss’s wife (Priyanka Chopra) kills a young pedestrian, he’s forced to take the blame—and, in true Parasite fashion, seek revenge. January 22

 

Penguin Bloom

Naomi Watts stars in this picturesque drama set on the northern Australian coast, about the real-life surfer Sam Bloom who was paralyzed from the chest down in a freak accident while on vacation with her family. Back home a few years later, a still-traumatized Sam starts to heal when her kids bring home a wounded magpie who they name Penguin. January 27 

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
Bonding: Season 2

Available in January
50M2
Bonding: Season 2
Cobra Kai: Season 3
June and Kopi
The Netflix Afterparty

Available January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
The Aviator
Blended
The Creative Brain
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Daddy Day Care
First Man
Godzilla (2014)
Hostel: Part III
In the Cut
Jason and the Argonauts
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
One Direction: This Is Us
Richie Rich
Robin Hood (2018)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation

Børning 3

Available January 2
Børning 3

Available January 4
Abduction

Available January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
History of Swear Words
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Summerland

Surviving Death

Available January 6
The Blues Brothers
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Scorpion King
Surviving Death
Ted
Ted 2
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Trainwreck

Available January 7
Escape Room

Available January 8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart
The Tax Collector

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

Available January 11
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

Available January 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Available January 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
Miss Bala
Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Available January 16
Outlander: Season 5

Available January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4

Available January 20
Daughter From Another Mother
Spycraft

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Available January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 5

Available January 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! 

Available January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Available January 26
Go Dog Go
Snowpiercer: Season 2

Finding ‘Ohana

Available January 29
Below Zero
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Leaving Netflix this month

Crazy Rich Asians (January 5)
The Nun (January 5)
Mary Poppins Returns (January 8)
Waco: Limited Series (January 15)
Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (January 31)

Topics: What to watch

 

Big Stories

<em>Toronto Life&#8217;</em>s top 10 longreads of 2020
Deep Dives

Toronto Life’s top 10 longreads of 2020

They survived Covid, but they&#8217;re not okay
Life

They survived Covid, but they’re not okay

The Bay Street ex-con who fooled his investors—twice
City

The Bay Street ex-con who fooled his investors—twice

The 50 most influential Torontonians of 2020
City

The 50 most influential Torontonians of 2020

How Ontario&#8217;s long-term care homes became houses of horror
City

How Ontario’s long-term care homes became houses of horror

What it&#8217;s like to &#8220;attend&#8221; university during Covid
City

What it’s like to “attend” university during Covid