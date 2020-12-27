Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January
The Dig
This cozy historical drama takes its inspiration from a real-life archeological dig in the English countryside in 1939. Carey Mulligan stars as a wealthy widow who contracts a suave local excavator, played by Ralph Fiennes, to unearth burial mounds on her property. There they find a Viking ship and treasure from the Dark Ages, but have to race to complete the dig before the onset of World War II. January 29
Outside the Wire
This popcorny sci-fi action thriller, from the people behind The Old Guard and Extraction, stars Anthony Mackie as a covert android military officer who teams up with an inexperienced but talented drone pilot—played by Damson Idris—to save the world from a doomsday device hidden in a deadly war zone. January 15
Pieces of a Woman
One of the biggest hits from this year’s mostly virtual TIFF, this drama stars Vanessa Kirby (hi, Princess Margaret!) as a soon-to-be mother whose home birth goes awry at the hands of an inept midwife. The film follows the mother’s journey as she processes her grief, navigates scorched family relationships and prepares to face the midwife in court. January 7
The White Tiger
Anyone seeking creepy Parasite vibes will appreciate this crime thriller about class warfare, based on the Booker prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga. The main character is the driver for a wealthy New Delhi family, played by Adarsh Gourav. When the boss’s wife (Priyanka Chopra) kills a young pedestrian, he’s forced to take the blame—and, in true Parasite fashion, seek revenge. January 22
Penguin Bloom
Naomi Watts stars in this picturesque drama set on the northern Australian coast, about the real-life surfer Sam Bloom who was paralyzed from the chest down in a freak accident while on vacation with her family. Back home a few years later, a still-traumatized Sam starts to heal when her kids bring home a wounded magpie who they name Penguin. January 27
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in January
50M2
Bonding: Season 2
Cobra Kai: Season 3
June and Kopi
The Netflix Afterparty
Available January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
The Aviator
Blended
The Creative Brain
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Daddy Day Care
First Man
Godzilla (2014)
Hostel: Part III
In the Cut
Jason and the Argonauts
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
One Direction: This Is Us
Richie Rich
Robin Hood (2018)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Available January 2
Børning 3
Available January 4
Abduction
Available January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
History of Swear Words
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Summerland
Available January 6
The Blues Brothers
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Scorpion King
Surviving Death
Ted
Ted 2
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Trainwreck
Available January 7
Escape Room
Available January 8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart
The Tax Collector
Available January 11
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy
Available January 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Available January 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
Miss Bala
Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Available January 16
Outlander: Season 5
Available January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Available January 20
Daughter From Another Mother
Spycraft
Available January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 5
Available January 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!
Available January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Available January 26
Go Dog Go
Snowpiercer: Season 2
Available January 29
Below Zero
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Leaving Netflix this month
Crazy Rich Asians (January 5)
The Nun (January 5)
Mary Poppins Returns (January 8)
Waco: Limited Series (January 15)
Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (January 31)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (January 31)