Spotted at TIFF: Mary J. Blige goes to Pablo, Charlie Hunnam tells off stalkers

It’s only Tuesday, but stars are already hopping on flights back home, getting (politely) frustrated with super-fans and refuelling with some very rich cheese tarts. Here, everywhere celebs have been spotted around the city recently.

James Franco went to Strombo’s house:

#jamesfranco #thedisasterartist #TIFF17 #jamesfrancolove ❤ A post shared by All things James Franco (@francofeen) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Tony Goldwyn and Diane Lane drank self-portraits:

Diane and I had our portraits done in cappuccino this morning. Whadya think? #tiff2017 A post shared by Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Gary Oldman, Tony Clifton and Jim Carrey showed off their best sad faces:

Kate Winslet bid us farewell at Pearson:

So did Emma Stone (who looks like she’s flying Air Canada):

Rachel Weisz was at Lavelle:

Andy Serkis (a.k.a. Gollum) signed an old DVD:

Andy Serkis, Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield!! #tiff2017 A post shared by Matthew Wales (@matt_wales15) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Jacqueline Poirier (a.k.a. The Crazy Plate Lady) painted Jake Gyllenhaal‘s portrait:

#TIFF day 5, and everyone is loving their plates! Including this guy right here…comment below if you know his name!!! #tiff2017 #plart A post shared by Jacqueline Poirier (@thecrazyplatelady) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Mary J. Blige got in on all that Pablo Cheese Tart hype:

Charlie Hunnam (quite fairly) refuses to sign any more autographs to people he’s “seen a lot”:

Claire Foy hung out at the Storys Building:

Foy and Andrew Garfield made silly faces with Joshua Horowitz:

Garfield also stopped by Brassai:

So did Angelina Jolie:

And Garrett Hedlund:

This fan was pumped to see Stepbrothers star Richard Jenkins:

Its the fucking Catalina Wine Mixer!! At #tiff17 A post shared by Lake Skwaryk (@lakeskwaryk) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Simon Baker was hunted down outside Rodney’s Oyster House:

Dominic Cooper was also spotted after lunch:

Wish I could look as good as Dominic Cooper coming out of lunch #howardstark #preacher #selfie #tiff #tiff2017 #dominiccooper A post shared by Jayjay Colley (@the.jay.jay) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Nicolas Cage (like nearly every other actor) stopped by The Fix:

And signed some autographs outside of MEC (he caused a bit of a stir):

Was so cool to meet one of my favourite actors #nicolascage 👌🏻 A post shared by jaydenseyfarth (@jaydenseyfarth) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Diane Lane signed a massive bottle of Moët:

Nicole Kidman was at the Thompson:

#Lion should have won the Oscar. Low key #NicoleKidman agrees 👀 #TIFF17 A post shared by badgalrere🌸 (@reemisradd) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Julianne Moore walked with her bodyguards:

Julianne Moore at #tiff17 A post shared by Lake Skwaryk (@lakeskwaryk) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Sebastien Roberts partied at Liberty Commons:

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Akon hung out at the Four Seasons:

@cubagoodingjr and @akon @fstoronto #cubagoodingjr #akon #funtimes A post shared by Tanya Humphrey-Anthony (@bl8dergirl) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Drake was there, too:

Drake ! My best shot to date ! @torontolife @raptors @drizzy_dr6ke.fan @karina.santos_ @karinagpaiva @fourseasons A post shared by Michelle Kenny (@michelle_kennyy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Jason Biggs stole some sweets from Momofuku:

@biggsjason has always had a thing for sweets 😉 #TIFFYouWantIt #YouCanHaveIt A post shared by directv (@directv) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Alicia Vikander snapped pics with a fan at AT&T’s Variety Studio:

– NEW | Alicia at the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2017! 😍 #aliciavikander A post shared by Alicia Vikander Updates (@aliciaviknders) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Shia LaBoeuf got caught in the rain:

Benedict Cumberbatch promised some loyal fans he’d return:

And Javier Barden was stopped for a selfie outside of Momofuku: