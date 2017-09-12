Spotted at TIFF: Mary J. Blige goes to Pablo, Charlie Hunnam tells off stalkers
It’s only Tuesday, but stars are already hopping on flights back home, getting (politely) frustrated with super-fans and refuelling with some very rich cheese tarts. Here, everywhere celebs have been spotted around the city recently.
James Franco went to Strombo’s house:
Tony Goldwyn and Diane Lane drank self-portraits:
Gary Oldman, Tony Clifton and Jim Carrey showed off their best sad faces:
Kate Winslet bid us farewell at Pearson:
So did Emma Stone (who looks like she’s flying Air Canada):
Rachel Weisz was at Lavelle:
Amazing second panel of Grey Goose Cocktails and Conversations at #2017TIFF with one of my all time favourite actresses Rachel Weiss to discuss her and (other) Rachel McAdams' brilliant new film Disobedience – à Love story for the modern world . . . . . . . . . #GreyGoose #WorldsBestTastingVodka #BacardiLife #Martinis #Vodka #Toronto #TIFF #TIFF2017 #cocktails #summercocktails
Andy Serkis (a.k.a. Gollum) signed an old DVD:
Jacqueline Poirier (a.k.a. The Crazy Plate Lady) painted Jake Gyllenhaal‘s portrait:
Mary J. Blige got in on all that Pablo Cheese Tart hype:
Mary J Blige leaving Pablo's restaurant in Toronto. – Download the Snicha App for real time celebrity sightings. Link in Bio! . . . #tiff2017 #fashion #love #maryjblige #style #beauty #beautiful #model #hollywood #luxury #music #cute #famous #actor #artist #fashionista #instagood #makeup #actor #followme #picoftheday #follow #celebrities #photoshoot #star #art #gorgeous
Charlie Hunnam (quite fairly) refuses to sign any more autographs to people he’s “seen a lot”:
Vídeo LEGENDADO | Como dizer não, sem parecer rude. Charlie disse que não daria mais autógrafos para estas pessoas, pois isso toma tempo e consequentemente outros fãs ficam sem. Justo e é por isso eu o admiro tanto! Para ver o vídeo completo acesse nossa página no facebook. #charliehunnam #fan #fa #papillon #toronto #tiff2017 #autografos
Claire Foy hung out at the Storys Building:
A delight to catch up with Claire Foy, more magical and magnificent at midnight than most people are at 9 am. @RBC House for the WIN 🎬✔ #RBCTIFF . . . . #clairefoy #andrewgarfield #breathemovie #thecrown #netlix #emmys #ElleFanning, #MaisieWilliams, #DouglasBooth #tomsturridge #jamiedornan #rbchouse #50shadesofgrey #dakotajohnson #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #bafta #london #ukfilm #gameofthrones #aryastark #got7 #got #babesofinstagram #sexy #cocktails #redcarpet #bestdressed
Foy and Andrew Garfield made silly faces with Joshua Horowitz:
Garfield also stopped by Brassai:
So did Angelina Jolie:
And Garrett Hedlund:
This fan was pumped to see Stepbrothers star Richard Jenkins:
Simon Baker was hunted down outside Rodney’s Oyster House:
Dominic Cooper was also spotted after lunch:
Nicolas Cage (like nearly every other actor) stopped by The Fix:
And signed some autographs outside of MEC (he caused a bit of a stir):
Diane Lane signed a massive bottle of Moët:
Nicole Kidman was at the Thompson:
Julianne Moore walked with her bodyguards:
Sebastien Roberts partied at Liberty Commons:
Fab to meet #canadian #actor #SebastienRoberts @mary_kills_people #film #TIFF17 @whisfilmfest @tiff_net @libertycommons #toronto #TV #Canada #FrenchCanadian #montreal #TV #quote "You can't control how you feel, you can only control how you deal with what you feel." @sebasroberts #thankful #mondaymotivation #merci #whistlerfilmfestival #torontofilmfestival
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Akon hung out at the Four Seasons:
Drake was there, too:
Jason Biggs stole some sweets from Momofuku:
Alicia Vikander snapped pics with a fan at AT&T’s Variety Studio:
Shia LaBoeuf got caught in the rain:
Shia LaBeouf gets caught in a flash rainstorm after leaving the press conference for Borg/McEnroe. The fans who had waited for hours for a possible selfie or autograph unfortunately left empty handed (and drenched). #ShiaLaBeouf #BorgMcEnroe #AutographHounds #Rain #TIFFBellLightbox #Toronto #TIFF2017 Photograph by @j3ffharris
Benedict Cumberbatch promised some loyal fans he’d return:
He Promised to come back and told all of to tell the others 😊💕he kept his promise and lucky fan was given his Tiff Mug 😃 #benedictcumberbatch benedictcumberbatch #tiff #tiff2017 #thecurrentwar #sherlockholmes #sherlock #doctorstrange #cumbercollective #bbc #sherlock #infinitywar #marvel #benny #iamsherlocked
And Javier Barden was stopped for a selfie outside of Momofuku: