Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Mary J. Blige goes to Pablo, Charlie Hunnam tells off stalkers

Spotted at TIFF: Mary J. Blige goes to Pablo, Charlie Hunnam tells off stalkers

By |  

By |  

It’s only Tuesday, but stars are already hopping on flights back home, getting (politely) frustrated with super-fans and refuelling with some very rich cheese tarts. Here, everywhere celebs have been spotted around the city recently.

James Franco went to Strombo’s house:

#jamesfranco #thedisasterartist #TIFF17 #jamesfrancolove ❤

A post shared by All things James Franco (@francofeen) on

Tony Goldwyn and Diane Lane drank self-portraits:

Diane and I had our portraits done in cappuccino this morning. Whadya think? #tiff2017

A post shared by Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) on

Gary Oldman, Tony Clifton and Jim Carrey showed off their best sad faces:

Kate Winslet bid us farewell at Pearson:

So did Emma Stone (who looks like she’s flying Air Canada):

Rachel Weisz was at Lavelle:

Andy Serkis (a.k.a. Gollum) signed an old DVD:

Andy Serkis, Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield!! #tiff2017

A post shared by Matthew Wales (@matt_wales15) on

Jacqueline Poirier (a.k.a. The Crazy Plate Lady) painted Jake Gyllenhaal‘s portrait:

Mary J. Blige got in on all that Pablo Cheese Tart hype:

Charlie Hunnam (quite fairly) refuses to sign any more autographs to people he’s “seen a lot”:

Claire Foy hung out at the Storys Building:

Foy and Andrew Garfield made silly faces with Joshua Horowitz:

Garfield also stopped by Brassai:

So did Angelina Jolie:

And Garrett Hedlund:

This fan was pumped to see Stepbrothers star Richard Jenkins:

Its the fucking Catalina Wine Mixer!! At #tiff17

A post shared by Lake Skwaryk (@lakeskwaryk) on

Simon Baker was hunted down outside Rodney’s Oyster House:

@Regrann from @fan_simonbaker – 🚨🚨 New 🚨🚨 Simon Baker (The Mentalist) this morning , Sep. 11 Shared by Lake Skwaryk (fb) ••• #SimonBaker #snappytoes #Tiff #TIFF17 – #regrann

A post shared by sɪᴍᴏɴ ʙᴀᴋᴇʀ|ʀᴏʙɪɴ ᴛᴜɴɴᴇʏ|ᴛᴍ (@simonbaker.thementalistfan) on

Dominic Cooper was also spotted after lunch:

Nicolas Cage (like nearly every other actor) stopped by The Fix:

And signed some autographs outside of MEC (he caused a bit of a stir):

Was so cool to meet one of my favourite actors #nicolascage 👌🏻

A post shared by jaydenseyfarth (@jaydenseyfarth) on

Diane Lane signed a massive bottle of Moët:

Nicole Kidman was at the Thompson:

#Lion should have won the Oscar. Low key #NicoleKidman agrees 👀 #TIFF17

A post shared by badgalrere🌸 (@reemisradd) on

Julianne Moore walked with her bodyguards:

Julianne Moore at #tiff17

A post shared by Lake Skwaryk (@lakeskwaryk) on

Sebastien Roberts partied at Liberty Commons:

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Akon hung out at the Four Seasons:

@cubagoodingjr and @akon @fstoronto #cubagoodingjr #akon #funtimes

A post shared by Tanya Humphrey-Anthony (@bl8dergirl) on

Drake was there, too:

Drake ! My best shot to date ! @torontolife @raptors @drizzy_dr6ke.fan @karina.santos_ @karinagpaiva @fourseasons

A post shared by Michelle Kenny (@michelle_kennyy) on

Jason Biggs stole some sweets from Momofuku:

@biggsjason has always had a thing for sweets 😉 #TIFFYouWantIt #YouCanHaveIt

A post shared by directv (@directv) on

Alicia Vikander snapped pics with a fan at AT&T’s Variety Studio:

– NEW | Alicia at the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2017! 😍 #aliciavikander

A post shared by Alicia Vikander Updates (@aliciaviknders) on

Shia LaBoeuf got caught in the rain:

Benedict Cumberbatch promised some loyal fans he’d return:

And Javier Barden was stopped for a selfie outside of Momofuku:

Very cool meeting #JarvierBardem !! #skyfall #nocountryforoldman #brideoffrankenstein

A post shared by becca. (@kenzis) on

 

Topics: Angelina Jolie Charlie Hunnam DIane Lane Drake Garrett Hedlund james franco Javier Bardem julianne moore Nicole Kidman Simon Baker TIFF

 

More TIFF

Politics

Five things you missed at the Women in the World Summit, with Angelina Jolie and Justin Trudeau

Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night five of TIFF, with Ellen Page, Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz

Art

Take a peek at some of the fascinating photos that Ryerson received from the New York Times’s archives

Restaurants

Inside the kitchen of Montecito chef Matt Simpson

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Jim Carrey breaks into song, Jennifer Lawrence gets help with her dress

Life

U of T freshmen from America explain why they decided to leave the States