Spotted at TIFF: Renée Zellweger makes a triumphant comeback, and Adam Sandler drinks a Coke

Yesterday’s big premiere was Judy, the highly anticipated Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger (who, for the record, absolutely nailed it). Here’s what she and all the other stars got up to on day six of the festival.

Toni Collette stopped for a selfie on King Street:

 

#ToniCollette promoting #KnivesOut at #TIFF19 #Hereditary #LittleMissSunshine

Renée Zellweger was bombarded at the afterparty for Judy at RBC House:

Here she is chatting to co-star Finn Wittrock and director Rupert Goold:

Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for RBC.

Motherless Brooklyn director Edward Norton hung out with co-stars Willem Dafoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at Soho House:

Josh Lucas took selfies with fans:

Including this adorable baby:

 

Anaya’s first selfie with a celebrity. #JoshLucas #FordvsFerrari #TIFF19🎬🎥 #AnayaatTIFF

Allison Janney signed autographs in front of Baro:

 

😭❤ #allisonjanney #tiff2019 #beauty

Jon Bernthal played ping pong:

 

Ping pong anyone? #JonBernthal #JonnyBernthal #TIFF #fordvsferrari @jonnybernthal

Luke Wilson celebrated his flick Guest of Honour, directed by Atom Egoyan:

Lucas Hedges was spotted outside Rodney’s Oyster Bar:

 

So happy to finally meet #lucashedges! #toronto #tiff

Carice van Houten (a.k.a. Melisandre in Game of Thrones) stopped by Baro to sign a mini brain, which will be auctioned off by The Brain Project:

Adam Sandler was also at Baro:

Keith Williams Richards, who stars in Uncut Gems with Sandler, broke out his Juul:


Idina Menzel was at the St. Regis:

 

@idinamenzel at the #tiff2019 yesterday! #idina #idinamenzel

She also made a trade with Kevin Garnett:

 

Making a trade. #Frozen hello for his daughters for a basketball inspirational video for my son. #KevinGarnett #UncutGems #TIFF2019

