Spotted at TIFF: Renée Zellweger makes a triumphant comeback, and Adam Sandler drinks a Coke

Spotted at TIFF: Renée Zellweger makes a triumphant comeback, and Adam Sandler drinks a Coke

Yesterday’s big premiere was Judy, the highly anticipated Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger (who, for the record, absolutely nailed it). Here’s what she and all the other stars got up to on day six of the festival.

Toni Collette stopped for a selfie on King Street:

View this post on Instagram #ToniCollette promoting #KnivesOut at #TIFF19 #Hereditary #LittleMissSunshine A post shared by leosepul (@leosepul) on Sep 10, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT

Renée Zellweger was bombarded at the afterparty for Judy at RBC House:

A receiving line longer than at an Indian wedding to talk to Renee Zellweger at the post-party happening now for JUDY at #RBCHouse. Out-of-the-world response to her performance. #Tiff19 — shinan govani (@shinangovani) September 11, 2019

Here she is chatting to co-star Finn Wittrock and director Rupert Goold:

Motherless Brooklyn director Edward Norton hung out with co-stars Willem Dafoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at Soho House:

Josh Lucas took selfies with fans:

Including this adorable baby:

Allison Janney signed autographs in front of Baro:

View this post on Instagram 😭❤ #allisonjanney #tiff2019 #beauty A post shared by Allison Janney💗 (@allisonjanney.love) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:12am PDT



Jon Bernthal played ping pong:



Luke Wilson celebrated his flick Guest of Honour, directed by Atom Egoyan:

Lucas Hedges was spotted outside Rodney’s Oyster Bar:

View this post on Instagram So happy to finally meet #lucashedges! #toronto #tiff A post shared by tatianacordero (@tatianacordero) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

Carice van Houten (a.k.a. Melisandre in Game of Thrones) stopped by Baro to sign a mini brain, which will be auctioned off by The Brain Project:

Adam Sandler was also at Baro:

Keith Williams Richards, who stars in Uncut Gems with Sandler, broke out his Juul:



Idina Menzel was at the St. Regis:

View this post on Instagram @idinamenzel at the #tiff2019 yesterday! #idina #idinamenzel A post shared by Idina Menzel Fans (@idinahere) on Sep 10, 2019 at 3:24pm PDT



She also made a trade with Kevin Garnett: