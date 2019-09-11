Spotted at TIFF: Renée Zellweger makes a triumphant comeback, and Adam Sandler drinks a Coke
Yesterday’s big premiere was Judy, the highly anticipated Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger (who, for the record, absolutely nailed it). Here’s what she and all the other stars got up to on day six of the festival.
Toni Collette stopped for a selfie on King Street:
#ToniCollette promoting #KnivesOut at #TIFF19 #Hereditary #LittleMissSunshine
Renée Zellweger was bombarded at the afterparty for Judy at RBC House:
A receiving line longer than at an Indian wedding to talk to Renee Zellweger at the post-party happening now for JUDY at #RBCHouse. Out-of-the-world response to her performance. #Tiff19
Here she is chatting to co-star Finn Wittrock and director Rupert Goold:
Motherless Brooklyn director Edward Norton hung out with co-stars Willem Dafoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at Soho House:
Josh Lucas took selfies with fans:
Including this adorable baby:
Anaya’s first selfie with a celebrity. #JoshLucas #FordvsFerrari #TIFF19🎬🎥 #AnayaatTIFF
Allison Janney signed autographs in front of Baro:
Jon Bernthal played ping pong:
Ping pong anyone? #JonBernthal #JonnyBernthal #TIFF #fordvsferrari @jonnybernthal
Luke Wilson celebrated his flick Guest of Honour, directed by Atom Egoyan:
True love is hard to find, sometimes you think you have true love and then you catch the early flight home from San Diego and a couple of nude people jump out of your bathroom blindfolded like a goddamn magic show ready to double team your girlfriend… #tiff #tiff2019 #oldschool #lukewilson #elevationpictures #partytime
Lucas Hedges was spotted outside Rodney’s Oyster Bar:
Carice van Houten (a.k.a. Melisandre in Game of Thrones) stopped by Baro to sign a mini brain, which will be auctioned off by The Brain Project:
Adam Sandler was also at Baro:
Keith Williams Richards, who stars in Uncut Gems with Sandler, broke out his Juul:
Actor Keith Williams Richards leaving the red carpet premier for the movie: Uncut Gems at the Winter Garden Theatre Day 3 at Tiff 2019 #torontofilmfestival #tiff2019 #tiff #toronto #to #keithwilliamsrichards #movie #filmfestival #actor #fujifilm #xt3 #streetphotography #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashion #fashionblog #photographer #style #redcarpet #classy #portrait #photobyme #portrait_perfection #torontophotographer #photographylover #uncutgems #uncutgemsmovie #moviepremiere
Idina Menzel was at the St. Regis:
@idinamenzel at the #tiff2019 yesterday! #idina #idinamenzel
She also made a trade with Kevin Garnett: