Spotted at TIFF: Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut, Jessica Biel poses with construction workers
Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars—a concert film where he performs his latest album and muses on “life, rock and the American dream”—had its world premiere in Toronto yesterday and, as expected, The Boss was in town. Here’s everywhere he (and all the other stars) was spotted:
Here he is at Weslodge to celebrate the premiere:
Bruce Springsteen spotted at Weslodge in advance of his Western Dreams Premiere. Toldja it would be a hotspot #TIFF19! pic.twitter.com/adRFFJyH34
— MR. WILL WONG 📸 (@mrwillw) September 12, 2019
Inside, he hung out with fans:
George Stroumboulopoulos chatted up Jamie Foxx and the rest of the Just Mercy crew:
Standing up for the wrongfully convicted. Grateful to be in conversation with the @JustMercyFilm crew. Fighting poverty, racism, and injustice with @bryanstevnson @eji_org @destindaniel @michaelb4jordan @brielarson @KaranKendrick @OsheaJacksonJr. Watch : https://t.co/lFNJa5E9UY pic.twitter.com/1WMx1bmLOB
— Dr. George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺🏴 🎼🏍 🌱 (@strombo) September 12, 2019
Édgar Ramírez struck a pose at The Thompson:
Wagner, Édgar and Gael posing for a portrait for @thewrap during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival to promote ‘Wasp Network’ movie at The Thompson Toronto Hotel, Toronto. (Sept. 12th, 2019). Swipe right to see more 👉. . Photography: Irvin Rivera @graphicsmetropolis Edgar stylist: @danixmichelle Wearing @alfreddunhill suit, @cartier watch and @auroralopezmejia jewellery. Edgar grooming: @carlosferraz_ . (If you repost us, please tag us 😊). @edgarramirez25 @gaelgarciab #edgarramirez #edgarramirez25 #waspnetwork #cuba #premiere #film #cinema #movies #olivierassayas #libertad #fighter #rebel #photography #venezuela #actor #hollywood #art #artist #tiff2019
Jessica Biel posed with construction workers:
Kerry Washington was runway ready:
She shared a moment with Jeremy Jordan:
Daniel Radcliffe stopped for a selfie:
Christina Hendricks shopped for sunglasses:
Mad Men's stunning Cristina Hendricks is having a peak of some of Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses…..looks like she found just the right one 😎😉😎
Sarah Gadon got ready for the American Woman premiere: