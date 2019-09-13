Spotted at TIFF: Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut, Jessica Biel poses with construction workers

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars—a concert film where he performs his latest album and muses on “life, rock and the American dream”—had its world premiere in Toronto yesterday and, as expected, The Boss was in town. Here’s everywhere he (and all the other stars) was spotted:

Here he is at Weslodge to celebrate the premiere:

Bruce Springsteen spotted at Weslodge in advance of his Western Dreams Premiere. Toldja it would be a hotspot #TIFF19! pic.twitter.com/adRFFJyH34 — MR. WILL WONG 📸 (@mrwillw) September 12, 2019

Inside, he hung out with fans:

View this post on Instagram IT’S BEEN A BIG TWO DAYS OK #westernstarsmovie #tiff2019 A post shared by Raina Douris (@rahrahraina) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

George Stroumboulopoulos chatted up Jamie Foxx and the rest of the Just Mercy crew:

Édgar Ramírez struck a pose at The Thompson:

Jessica Biel posed with construction workers:

Kerry Washington was runway ready:

View this post on Instagram And we BACK… #TIFF19 Round 2! Here we go! A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

She shared a moment with Jeremy Jordan:

Daniel Radcliffe stopped for a selfie:

Christina Hendricks shopped for sunglasses:

Sarah Gadon got ready for the American Woman premiere: