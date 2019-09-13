Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut, Jessica Biel poses with construction workers

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars—a concert film where he performs his latest album and muses on “life, rock and the American dream”—had its world premiere in Toronto yesterday and, as expected, The Boss was in town. Here’s everywhere he (and all the other stars) was spotted:

Here he is at Weslodge to celebrate the premiere:

Inside, he hung out with fans:

 

George Stroumboulopoulos chatted up Jamie Foxx and the rest of the Just Mercy crew:

Édgar Ramírez struck a pose at The Thompson:

Jessica Biel posed with construction workers:

Kerry Washington was runway ready:

 

She shared a moment with Jeremy Jordan:

Daniel Radcliffe stopped for a selfie:

Christina Hendricks shopped for sunglasses:

 

Sarah Gadon got ready for the American Woman premiere:

