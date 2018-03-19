Watch Bill Hader play the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein” on Saturday Night Live’s fake CBC newscast

Saturday Night Live’s spoofs on the Great White North are hit or miss. Drake ranting about the TTC on Black Jeopardy? Hilarious. Ryan Gosling and Mike Myers rehashing old stereotypes like hockey and maple syrup and being “sowry”? Not so much.

“Sowry” made another appearance this past weekend, when SNL aired a satirical CBC newscast about Thomas Logan (played by episode host Bill Hader), a fictional Toronto movie producer known as the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein.” In the sketch, he says he’s sorry for telling his assistant “You look nice today,” and the members of Arcade Fire apologize for scoring one of his movies—all of this, inexplicably, in accents that make them sound like the cast of Fargo. Drake, Tim Hortons and moose also make appearances, because it wouldn’t be a Canadian sketch without them.

Is it a classic or a dud? Watch above and decide for yourself.