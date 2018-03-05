Here’s Toronto’s big moment at last night’s Oscars

Guillermo Del Toro shot The Shape of Water in Toronto with a largely Canadian crew. So when the movie won four Oscars last night, including Best Picture and Best Director, it was, in a way, a win for Toronto’s film industry. We’ve come a long way since the “tax shelter” days, when the only reason to make a movie here was to save a few bucks.

Although Del Toro himself didn’t mention of Toronto in either of his acceptance speeches, the trio of Canadians who accepted the film’s production design award thanked the city profusely. There was even a shout-out to the Palais Royale. The speech, by production designer Paul Austerberry and set decorators Jeffrey Melvin and Shane Vieau, is embedded above.