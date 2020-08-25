Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September
Ratched
If you’ve seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and wondered how nasty Nurse Ratched got the way she is, this gory and stylized prequel from the people behind American Horror Story will have all the answers. The series takes place in 1947 and tracks the titular character—played by Sarah Paulson—on her devious rise to power a northern California asylum. At the institute, Ratched befriends patients and makes a few enemies in upper management, all the while conducting sinister medical experiments in a twisted attempt to treat mental illness. September 18.
The Devil All the Time
This psychological thriller is a buffet of Internet boyfriends. Produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, it’s set in Knockemstiff, Ohio—yes, that’s a real place—and follows Robert Pattinson as a sinister preacher, Sebastian Stan a duplicitous sheriff, and Tom Holland as an orphan trying to solve a string of satanic murders and protect his adopted family from the town’s evil residents. September 16.
Enola Holmes
Based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes mystery novels, this pastiche film follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’s teenage sister, Enola, played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. In the film, Enola’s mother has vanished, leaving her daughter with cyphers that could hold the key to her disappearance. Enola must solve the mystery and find her mother, all the while evading her brothers who’d rather she stay in finishing school. Aside from Brown, it’s an all-star British cast: Sam Claflin plays older brother Mycroft, Henry Cavill is the famed Sherlock, and Helena Bonham-Carter camps it up as their mother, Eudoria Holmes. September 23
Away
Hilary Swank is back on our screens, this time as a NASA astronaut named Emma Green set to lead the first international manned mission to Mars. The series is based on Chris Jones’s 2014 article in Esquire, which looks at the isolation and anxieties astronauts face while spending months on end away from their families—kind of like quarantine, but in zero gravity. The show follows Emma’s journey as she gears up to command a three-year mission and examines her fraying family relationships. September 4.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The notoriously surrealist writer-director Charlie Kaufman—known for trippy hits like Synecdoche, New York and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind—is back with his first feature since 2015’s Anomalisa. In this psychological thriller, based on a novel by Ontario writer Iain Reid, a nameless young woman, on a trip to visit her new boyfriend’s family farm, has second thoughts about her relationship. When a snowstorm traps the couple in the small town, she loses her grip on reality, herself and the meaning of time. Intentionally or not, Kaufman’s film couldn’t be more of its time—a horror take on our new normal. September 4.
Saturday Night Fever
Disco is back with the Netflix release of the iconic ’70s dance film, starring John Travolta as a working-class New Yorker who lives at home and works a dead-end job—all the while pining for weekends at a Brooklyn nightclub where he rules the dance floor. The film explores the period’s thorny politics and the angst of young American adulthood while also featuring the decade’s funkiest music, widest bell-bottoms and grooviest dance moves. September 1.
A Star Is Born
Even if you missed Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut in theatres back in 2018, there’s no way you escaped the onslaught of its lead single, “Shallow,” which topped the Billboard charts, won Lady Gaga her first Academy Award and cemented the film’s overwhelming success. For the uninitiated: the musical drama follows a whisky-soaked country rocker who discovers an underground singer with a majestic voice at a dive bar and propels her to super-stardom. When her fame threatens to eclipse his own, his jealousy sends him down a lethal path of self-destruction (and peeing onstage at the Grammys). September 8.
Get Organized with The Home Edit
If your Marie Kondo itch needs scratching, look no further than the Netflixification of the Home Edit, a Nashville-based blog run by organizational experts Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, known for their penchant to organize objects in rooms by colour. Back in 2018, they experimented with a YouTube series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, and now Witherspoon is bringing their show to Netflix. They’re tasked with reorganizing the lives of several Hollywood hoarders—including Witherspoon herself, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe, Retta and Khloe Kardashian—and leaving the celebs’ rooms in rainbow-ordered perfection. September 9.
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Just in time for the end of barbecue season, Netflix’s acclaimed Chef’s Table series is headed to the smokehouse. This iteration of the series—the first to venture outside the confines of white tablecloth dining—follows four chefs from the U.S., Australia and Mexico, who cook with fire using everything from state-of-the-art cooktops to 1,000-year-old Mayan traditions. September 2.
The Duchess
In her new series, comedian Katherine Ryan stars as an obscenity-slinging, posh-but-not-too-posh American single mother navigating upper-middle-class life in London while deciding whether to have a second kid. When the sperm banks and adoption agencies don’t work out as planned, she turns to her estranged, houseboat-living ex-boybander baby daddy for a little fertility help. September 11.
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in September
GIMS: On the Record
Available September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita
3:10 to Yuma
American Psycho
Bewitched
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blades of Glory
Captain Phillips
Daddy’s Home
Dinner for Schmucks
Family Guy: Season 18
Fences
The First Purge
Four Brothers
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
Ghost in the Shell
Hairspray
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Legend
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Next Karate Kid
Old School
Saving Private Ryan
School of Rock
Selma
Skyscraper
Available September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Freaks–You’re One of Us
Captain Fantastic
Dumb and Dumber To
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Lucy
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13
Venom
Available September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Available September 4
The Blacklist: Season 7
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Available September 5
Step Up: All In
Available September 7
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Available September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
Available September 9
Corazón loco
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes
The Social Dilemma
Available September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Available September 11
Family Business: Season 2
Interstellar
Pets United
Se busca papá
Available September 12
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Available September 14
Close Enough
Available September 15
17 Again
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Intervention: Season 6
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
Available September 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
Available September 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
Available September 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Available September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
Available September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Available September 23
No Strings Attached
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Available September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
This Is Us: Season 4
Available September 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Modern Family: Season 11
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Available September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
Available September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Available September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Available September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Dear John
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Leaving Netflix this month
Ready Player One (September 2)
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 (September 5)
Clueless (September 14)
Ghostbusters (September 30)
Ghostbusters 2 (September 30)
Inglourious Basterds (September 30)
Pulp Fiction (September 30)
