Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September

Ratched

If you’ve seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and wondered how nasty Nurse Ratched got the way she is, this gory and stylized prequel from the people behind American Horror Story will have all the answers. The series takes place in 1947 and tracks the titular character—played by Sarah Paulson—on her devious rise to power a northern California asylum. At the institute, Ratched befriends patients and makes a few enemies in upper management, all the while conducting sinister medical experiments in a twisted attempt to treat mental illness. September 18.

The Devil All the Time

This psychological thriller is a buffet of Internet boyfriends. Produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, it’s set in Knockemstiff, Ohio—yes, that’s a real place—and follows Robert Pattinson as a sinister preacher, Sebastian Stan a duplicitous sheriff, and Tom Holland as an orphan trying to solve a string of satanic murders and protect his adopted family from the town’s evil residents. September 16.

Enola Holmes

Based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes mystery novels, this pastiche film follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’s teenage sister, Enola, played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. In the film, Enola’s mother has vanished, leaving her daughter with cyphers that could hold the key to her disappearance. Enola must solve the mystery and find her mother, all the while evading her brothers who’d rather she stay in finishing school. Aside from Brown, it’s an all-star British cast: Sam Claflin plays older brother Mycroft, Henry Cavill is the famed Sherlock, and Helena Bonham-Carter camps it up as their mother, Eudoria Holmes. September 23

Away

Hilary Swank is back on our screens, this time as a NASA astronaut named Emma Green set to lead the first international manned mission to Mars. The series is based on Chris Jones’s 2014 article in Esquire, which looks at the isolation and anxieties astronauts face while spending months on end away from their families—kind of like quarantine, but in zero gravity. The show follows Emma’s journey as she gears up to command a three-year mission and examines her fraying family relationships. September 4.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The notoriously surrealist writer-director Charlie Kaufman—known for trippy hits like Synecdoche, New York and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind—is back with his first feature since 2015’s Anomalisa. In this psychological thriller, based on a novel by Ontario writer Iain Reid, a nameless young woman, on a trip to visit her new boyfriend’s family farm, has second thoughts about her relationship. When a snowstorm traps the couple in the small town, she loses her grip on reality, herself and the meaning of time. Intentionally or not, Kaufman’s film couldn’t be more of its time—a horror take on our new normal. September 4.

Saturday Night Fever

Disco is back with the Netflix release of the iconic ’70s dance film, starring John Travolta as a working-class New Yorker who lives at home and works a dead-end job—all the while pining for weekends at a Brooklyn nightclub where he rules the dance floor. The film explores the period’s thorny politics and the angst of young American adulthood while also featuring the decade’s funkiest music, widest bell-bottoms and grooviest dance moves. September 1.

A Star Is Born

Even if you missed Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut in theatres back in 2018, there’s no way you escaped the onslaught of its lead single, “Shallow,” which topped the Billboard charts, won Lady Gaga her first Academy Award and cemented the film’s overwhelming success. For the uninitiated: the musical drama follows a whisky-soaked country rocker who discovers an underground singer with a majestic voice at a dive bar and propels her to super-stardom. When her fame threatens to eclipse his own, his jealousy sends him down a lethal path of self-destruction (and peeing onstage at the Grammys). September 8.

Get Organized with The Home Edit

If your Marie Kondo itch needs scratching, look no further than the Netflixification of the Home Edit, a Nashville-based blog run by organizational experts Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, known for their penchant to organize objects in rooms by colour. Back in 2018, they experimented with a YouTube series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, and now Witherspoon is bringing their show to Netflix. They’re tasked with reorganizing the lives of several Hollywood hoarders—including Witherspoon herself, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe, Retta and Khloe Kardashian—and leaving the celebs’ rooms in rainbow-ordered perfection. September 9.

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Just in time for the end of barbecue season, Netflix’s acclaimed Chef’s Table series is headed to the smokehouse. This iteration of the series—the first to venture outside the confines of white tablecloth dining—follows four chefs from the U.S., Australia and Mexico, who cook with fire using everything from state-of-the-art cooktops to 1,000-year-old Mayan traditions. September 2.

The Duchess

In her new series, comedian Katherine Ryan stars as an obscenity-slinging, posh-but-not-too-posh American single mother navigating upper-middle-class life in London while deciding whether to have a second kid. When the sperm banks and adoption agencies don’t work out as planned, she turns to her estranged, houseboat-living ex-boybander baby daddy for a little fertility help. September 11.

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in September

GIMS: On the Record

Available September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita

3:10 to Yuma

American Psycho

Bewitched

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blades of Glory

Captain Phillips

Daddy’s Home

Dinner for Schmucks

Family Guy: Season 18

Fences

The First Purge

Four Brothers

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

Ghost in the Shell

Hairspray

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Legend

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

The Next Karate Kid

Old School

Saving Private Ryan

School of Rock

Selma

Skyscraper

Available September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Freaks–You’re One of Us

Captain Fantastic

Dumb and Dumber To

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Lucy

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13

Venom

Available September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Available September 4

The Blacklist: Season 7

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Available September 5

Step Up: All In

Available September 7

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Available September 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Available September 9

Corazón loco

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes

The Social Dilemma

Available September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Available September 11

Family Business: Season 2

Interstellar

Pets United

Se busca papá

Available September 12

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Available September 14

Close Enough

Available September 15

17 Again

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Intervention: Season 6

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Available September 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Available September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

Available September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Available September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Available September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Available September 23

No Strings Attached

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Available September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

This Is Us: Season 4

Available September 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Modern Family: Season 11

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Available September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Available September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Available September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Available September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Dear John

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Leaving Netflix this month

Ready Player One (September 2)

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 (September 5)

Clueless (September 14)

Ghostbusters (September 30)

Ghostbusters 2 (September 30)

Inglourious Basterds (September 30)

Pulp Fiction (September 30)