Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
It’s been a big year for Tiffany Haddish: she reconnected with her father, discovered her Jewish heritage and, on December 3, she’s turning 40. To celebrate, Haddish is throwing herself a “Black Mitzvah”—any anyone with a Netflix password is invited. The standup special is sprinkled with cheeky anecdotes (the time Beyoncé gifted her a jumpsuit) and foolproof life advice (“If ever you feel like danger is around, bitch, start skipping. Ain’t nobody ’bout to fuck with a bitch that skip!”).
6 Underground
Michael Bay brings his signature action-blockbuster ridiculosity to Netflix: expect Grand Theft Auto–worthy car chases, a “fuck-load of dynamite” (according to Netflix) and a shirtless Ryan Reynolds. After faking his own death, Reynolds forms a vigilante squad to take down some of Europe’s most notorious criminals. You’ll never look at the Brunelleschi’s Duomo the same way after watching a mysterious rebel use it as a slip-and-slide.
Marriage Story
Watching Noah Baumbach’s bittersweet divorce drama is, as one critic put it, like having Baumbach rip your heart out and eat it in front of you. The plot is similar to his Oscar-nominated The Squid and the Whale—a semi-autobiographical portrait of a family in crisis—but this time he’s flipped the perspective from a child’s-eye view to that of a couple embroiled in a coast-to-coast custody battle. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as the estranged partners who, after spending most of their lives together, find themselves navigating messy separation riddled with lawyers and emotions. Marriage Story has already racked up cred as both Baumbach’s best film to date and one of the top movies of 2019.
You: Season 2
Penn Badgley had six seasons of Gossip Girl to perfect his role as a romantic stalker, and now his latest role makes Dan Humphrey look like a hero. Back for a sophomore season, You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 novel of the same name, stars Badgley as Casanova killer Joe Goldberg. Now that his former obsession dead, he’s moving cross-country to try to fall in love again—preferably with someone he won’t have to hold captive and murder. Joining this season’s cast is The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti as Joe’s new pursuit (a.k.a. Beck 2.0), plus James Scully (Heathers) as her brother.
The Confession Killer
Netflix is trying to replicate the massive success of The Ted Bundy Tapes with another serial killer docudrama, this time focusing Henry Lee Lucas, aka the Confession Killer. In 1960, Lucas was convicted of slaughtering his mother, a sex worker who allegedly forced him watch whenever she brought home clients. Two decades later, he confessed—in great detail—to nearly 600 more murders, until DNA evidence proved the whole thing was a hoax. This unsettling five-part docu-series takes a deep dive into how a one-eyed man from Texas was able to single-handedly manipulate the justice system and make himself a household name.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available December 1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
American Made
Crocodile Dundee
Dinner for Schmucks
Eastsiders: Season 4
Gladiator
Look Who’s Talking Too
Steel Magnolias
Terminator Genisys
The Duchess
The Greatest Showman
The Lovely Bones
The Shape of Water
The Terminal
Titanic
Available December 2
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3: Part 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Available December 4
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
About a Boy
Baby Mama
Charlie Wilson’s War
Cinderella Man
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jarhead
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Notting Hill
Savages
The Blacklist: Season 6
The Bone Collector
Available December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Available December 8
Light of My Life
RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
Shameless (U.S.): Season 9
Available December 10
12 Strong
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Available December 14
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 4
Available December 15
Northern Rescue: Season 1
Star Trek
Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Available December 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Available December 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Available December 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Available December 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2
Available December 25
All the Money in the World
Available December 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Available December 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Available December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Available December 30
The Degenerates: Season 2
The Neighbor
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Leaving Netflix this month
Lady Bird (December 2)
The Good Wife: Season 1–6 (December 14)
The Fall: Series 1–3 (December 17)