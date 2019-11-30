Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

It’s been a big year for Tiffany Haddish: she reconnected with her father, discovered her Jewish heritage and, on December 3, she’s turning 40. To celebrate, Haddish is throwing herself a “Black Mitzvah”—any anyone with a Netflix password is invited. The standup special is sprinkled with cheeky anecdotes (the time Beyoncé gifted her a jumpsuit) and foolproof life advice (“If ever you feel like danger is around, bitch, start skipping. Ain’t nobody ’bout to fuck with a bitch that skip!”).

6 Underground

Michael Bay brings his signature action-blockbuster ridiculosity to Netflix: expect Grand Theft Auto–worthy car chases, a “fuck-load of dynamite” (according to Netflix) and a shirtless Ryan Reynolds. After faking his own death, Reynolds forms a vigilante squad to take down some of Europe’s most notorious criminals. You’ll never look at the Brunelleschi’s Duomo the same way after watching a mysterious rebel use it as a slip-and-slide.

Marriage Story

Watching Noah Baumbach’s bittersweet divorce drama is, as one critic put it, like having Baumbach rip your heart out and eat it in front of you. The plot is similar to his Oscar-nominated The Squid and the Whale—a semi-autobiographical portrait of a family in crisis—but this time he’s flipped the perspective from a child’s-eye view to that of a couple embroiled in a coast-to-coast custody battle. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as the estranged partners who, after spending most of their lives together, find themselves navigating messy separation riddled with lawyers and emotions. Marriage Story has already racked up cred as both Baumbach’s best film to date and one of the top movies of 2019.

You: Season 2

Penn Badgley had six seasons of Gossip Girl to perfect his role as a romantic stalker, and now his latest role makes Dan Humphrey look like a hero. Back for a sophomore season, You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 novel of the same name, stars Badgley as Casanova killer Joe Goldberg. Now that his former obsession dead, he’s moving cross-country to try to fall in love again—preferably with someone he won’t have to hold captive and murder. Joining this season’s cast is The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti as Joe’s new pursuit (a.k.a. Beck 2.0), plus James Scully (Heathers) as her brother.

The Confession Killer

Netflix is trying to replicate the massive success of The Ted Bundy Tapes with another serial killer docudrama, this time focusing Henry Lee Lucas, aka the Confession Killer. In 1960, Lucas was convicted of slaughtering his mother, a sex worker who allegedly forced him watch whenever she brought home clients. Two decades later, he confessed—in great detail—to nearly 600 more murders, until DNA evidence proved the whole thing was a hoax. This unsettling five-part docu-series takes a deep dive into how a one-eyed man from Texas was able to single-handedly manipulate the justice system and make himself a household name.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available December 1

Dead Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

American Made

Crocodile Dundee

Dinner for Schmucks

Eastsiders: Season 4

Gladiator

Look Who’s Talking Too

Steel Magnolias

Terminator Genisys

The Duchess

The Greatest Showman

The Lovely Bones

The Shape of Water

The Terminal

Titanic

Available December 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3: Part 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Available December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Available December 4

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

About a Boy

Baby Mama

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cinderella Man

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jarhead

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Notting Hill

Savages

The Blacklist: Season 6

The Bone Collector

Available December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Available December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Available December 8

Light of My Life

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Available December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

Available December 10

12 Strong

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Available December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Available December 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 4

Available December 15

Northern Rescue: Season 1

Star Trek

Available December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Available December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Available December 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Available December 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Available December 24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2

Available December 25

All the Money in the World

Available December 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Available December 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

Available December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Available December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Available December 30

The Degenerates: Season 2

The Neighbor

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Leaving Netflix this month

Lady Bird (December 2)

The Good Wife: Season 1–6 (December 14)

The Fall: Series 1–3 (December 17)