Here are the A-list celebrities we can expect to see at TIFF next month

When TIFF hits town next month, King West will become a hub for star-crazed stalkers. Here, we’ve rounded up the celebrities we expect to see this year.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, has its North American premiere at TIFF this year. He co-stars as a country musician who falls in love with a struggling artist played by Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga.

Jason Sudeikis and Judy Greer

American comedian Jason Sudeikis and Arrested Development actress Judy Greer star in Driven, a drama based on a true story about the rise and fall of engineer, inventor and auto king John DeLorean. Sudeikis was big on the party circuit for last year’s premier of Kodachrome. Here’s to hoping his wife, fellow Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, tags along this year.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

The married couple co-star in Everybody Knows, a Spanish psychological drama about a wedding gone awry, which will have its North American premiere at TIFF. Both actors are festival regulars, and last year, Bardem was spotted drinking wine at Byblos.

Julia Roberts

Long time fan favourite Julia Roberts stars in Amazon Studios’ upcoming TV series Homecoming, which will screen four episodes as part of TIFF’s Primetime Program. She’s been known to indulge in some local shopping while she’s in town.

Ryan Gosling

The Canadian favourite will likely return to his home province for the premiere of First Man, in which he plays astronaut Neil Armstrong on his journey to the moon. He was last here for La La Land in 2016; in between screenings, he partied at Lavelle.

Elle Fanning

TIFF darling Elle Fanning will likely show up for Galveston, a thriller by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto where she plays a young prostitute. Fanning attended the festival in 2012 and again in 2017, when she walked the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen dress.

Julianne Moore

A festival favourite, Julianne Moore will likely return to Toronto for the world premiere of Gloria Bell, an English remake of the 2013 film Gloria about a free-spirited divorcée. Expect to see her frolicking around the city with her bodyguards in tow.

Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen

In Green Book, scheduled to have its world premiere at TIFF, Danish-American actor Viggo Mortensen plays a working-class bouncer who is forced to chauffeur a classical pianist (Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali) through the deep South, combatting racism and danger along the way. Oscar winner Ali was one of TIFF’s breakout stars of 2016.

Robert Pattinson

Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson stars in French filmmaker Claire Denis’ High Life, playing a criminal sent into outer space. It’s the film’s world premiere, which means the chances of everyone’s favourite vampire making an appearance are high. Pattinson was last here in 2014 with then-girlfriend FKA Twigs. (And who knows, maybe this time around he’ll bring Suki Waterhouse.)

Dev Patel and Armie Hammer

Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel and Call Me by Your Name lead Armie Hammer star in Hotel Mumbai, a true story about the victims and survivors of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Both actors are regular TIFF-goers: in 2015, Patel participated in the absurd “pointing at people in photos” trend and last year, Hammer spent his time partying and grocery shopping. Patel is also starring in The Wedding Guest, a drama from U.K. writer-director Michael Winterbottom.

Jonah Hill

Regarded as one of the funniest people in film and television, Jonah Hill will make his directorial debut at TIFF with Mid90s, a coming-of-age comedy about a teenage boy who gets in with a neighbourhood skateboard crew. Hill was last at the festival in 2011 and is known to crowd-source restaurant recommendations.

Matthew McConaughey

Over the years, Matthew McConaughey has had some legendary TIFF moments—most notably in 2001, when he leapt from his seat during a premiere to tend to a woman in the audience who had collapsed. He might be back in town this year for White Boy Rick, a mystery drama about a blue-collar dad (played by McConaughey) and his teenage son, who happens to be a hustler, FBI informant and drug kingpin. The film is set in Detroit in the 1980s and based on a true story.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan

In the upcoming emotional drama Wildlife, Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a couple whose marriage crumbles after they move to Montana. Both actors were at TIFF last year, though Mulligan was a bit more low-key than puppy-lover and Terroni devotee Gyllenhaal (who also stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Riz Ahmed in the dark comedy The Sisters Brothers, set to have its North American premiere at the festival).

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet was at TIFF last year for the Call Me By Your Name premiere, but that was before he became a heartthrob. This year, he stars alongside Steve Carell in Beautiful Boy, a new drama about a family coping with their son’s addiction to methamphetamine, and he’ll probably be swarmed by throngs of teenage girls wherever he goes.

Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson, Jacki Weaver, Colin Farrell and Michelle Rodriguez

Steve McQueen’s Widows (co-written by Gone Girl‘s Gillian Flynn) has gotten some good press since it was announced, so we expect a decent turnout from the cast. In this female-led heist thriller, four women find themselves in debt after their criminal husbands are killed.