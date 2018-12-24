A holiday playscape at the ROM, a comedy bake-off and four other things to see and do this week in Toronto

A holiday playscape at the ROM

1For its 12 days of Christmas, the Royal Ontario Museum is swapping out French hens for remarkable reefs and partridges in pear trees for ancient dinosaurs. In addition to the museum’s regular exhibits, there’s an itinerary of family-friendly activities that includes a live exotic animal display from Toronto-based animal shelter Hands on Exotics, a nature-inspired dance lesson and a giant snow globe photo-op. Wednesday, December 26 to Sunday, January 6. Museum admission $14–$20. Royal Ontario Museum.

A 3-D projection show at the Aga Khan Museum

2Part Nuit Blanche-esque art installation, part light display, the Aga Khan Museum is using its granite exterior as a canvas for a massive 3-D projection show. The videos are a retrospective of the museum’s 2018 programming, with animations of 12th-century paintings, scenes from 16th-century India and holograms of fleet-footed flamenco dancers. Thursday, December 27 to Sunday, December 30. Free. Aga Khan Museum.

A comedy bake-off

3The Great Comedy Bake-Off is essentially a funnier, on-stage version of Netflix’s Nailed It!, where local comedians (including last year’s champion Brian Ward, CBC Comedy‘s Luba Magnus and Big Norm of Bare Jokes) try to create elaborate treats for a panel of judges. It’s worth noting that none of the contestants are pro bakers, so the odds of their snowman cookies turning into inedible burnt blobs are high. Thursday, December 27. $15. Comedy Bar.

A whimsical show from Puppetmongers Theatre

4The brother and sister duo behind the Puppetmongers Theatre, Ann and David Powell, have hosted a quirky holiday show for 29 years. This season’s performance, Bed & Breakfast, is a whimsical, family-friendly reimagining of The Princess and the Pea. The most spectacular part of the show is the set: a stunningly detailed period dollhouse set complete with working light fixtures and a steaming bathtub, which took seven years to complete. Wednesday, December 26 to Sunday, December 30. $20–$25. Tarragon Extraspace.

A (potentially) disastrous comedy night

5For anyone who wants to end 2018 on the weirdest note possible, DisasterFest 2018 has a marathon of weird, experimental sketches that fall somewhere between a traditional stand-up show and an episode of Fear Factor. Past performances have included a real life on-stage Tinder date and one comedian’s attempt to eat 10,000 calories in five minutes. Friday, December 28. $15–$20. Bad Dog Comedy Theatre.

A film festival of commercials

6This unconventional film festival celebrates the art of advertising by screening the best commercials from around the world. These clips are meant to be funny, touching and even a little bit weird. For once, you won’t be tempted to change the channel. Tuesday, December 25 to Saturday, December 29. $11.50. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.