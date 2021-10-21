35 creepy, spooky and downright terrifying titles on Netflix Canada

Is it even spooky season if you don’t have a scary-movie marathon? Here, we’ve rounded up 35 horror titles available on Netflix Canada to get you in the mood for fright night.

Crimson Peak

No one does eerie and atmospheric like Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Crimson Peak—filmed in and around Toronto—is a moody gothic-romance that follows an American heiress who ignores her father’s wishes and marries a British nobleman played by Tom Hiddleston (relatable). But when she arrives at his remote English mansion, she’s faced with two very creepy realities: a house teeming with ghosts, and her new husband’s too-close-for-comfort relationship with his sister.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is far from the scariest movie on this list, but that’s part of what makes it a quintessential Halloween classic. The charm of director Tim Burton’s spooky vibes, combined with an amusing take on a haunted house and the stacked cast—including Canadian icon Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and an inspired Michael Keaton as the titular poltergeist—just can’t be beat. Cue the “Banana Boat Song.”

#Alive

Fair warning for those who have yet to see #Alive: the Korean horror flick may hit a bit too close to home. It follows a gamer—played by Burning‘s Yoo Ah-in—trapped in his high-rise apartment when a mysterious illness leads to a full-blown, violent zombie outbreak in the city below. A fellow survivor in the building across the street offers a glimmer of hope, but that doesn’t make matters any less tense, terrifying or isolating.

Don’t Breathe

The best horror movies play on your senses, and Don’t Breathe does so expertly. Directed and co-written by Fede Álvarez, the critically acclaimed flick plunges its protagonists—a trio of robbers led by the always excellent Jane Levy—into darkness when they break into a blind man’s house. They quickly realize he’s not as vulnerable as he seems, and get caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse that will, ahem, leave you holding your breath.

Gerald’s Game

What’s scarier than being left alone with your demons? This gripping psychological thriller is an adaption of Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name and directed by genre stalwart Mike Flanagan, the brains behind some of the buzziest on-screen horror tales of the last decade, including Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House. When the protagonist’s husband suddenly dies during an intimate moment, she’s left handcuffed to the bed in their isolated cabin with no way to get help.

Hereditary

After Jordan Peele’s Get Out, there’s perhaps no horror film from the 2010s that’s more beloved (and feared) than director Ari Aster’s debut Hereditary—with good reason. The film is about a family that is haunted by a mysterious presence as they unravel sinister family secrets following the death of the matriarch. It’s bone-chilling in a way that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Psycho

Not only is this psychological thriller considered one of Hitchcock’s best films, it’s also widely seen as one of the best films period. Everything about it—the standout performances, stylish direction and unforgettable score—set the standard for decades of slasher films to come.

The Thing

You can’t talk about horror without talking about John Carpenter, the creator of Halloween and The Fog. The Thing follows a group of researchers in Antarctica being hunted by a parasitic shape-shifting alien. The film didn’t get stellar reviews when it debuted in 1982, but it’s since become a cult classic. Proceed with caution: this flick will have you wondering if you can truly trust anyone.

The Witch

Before she took over our screens as chess prodigy Beth Harmon, Anya Taylor-Joy delivered a scene-stealing performance in her first ever feature film, The Witch. It follows a Puritan family in 17th-century New England who move to the edge of a remote forest where a sinister presence begins haunting them. Some critics called it the scariest, most unnerving horror movie in recent memory. Even horror master Stephen King loved it, tweeting that “The Witch scared the hell out of me.” What else do you need to know?

Us

Jordan Peele’s terrifying Us is impossible to watch without becoming awed by what it achieves. Following up on the roaring success of Get Out, the writer-director shows, once again, that he’s a force. And Lupita Nyong’o arguably gives not just one but two of the best performances of her career, playing the head of a family who’s being hunted by her evil doppelgänger.

Also available on Netflix

30 Days of Night

A Classic Horror Story

Agyaat

Cadaver

Cam

Child’s Play

Crawl

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Escape Room

The Fear Street trilogy

Halloween (2018)

Hush

It Chapter 2

Midsommar

Oculus

Paranormal Activity

Run

Saint Maud

The Babysitter

The Cabin in the Woods

The Last Exorcism

The Ring

The Visit

Truth or Dare