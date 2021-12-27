Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window In this satirical miniseries, Kristen Bell plays a troubled, wine-guzzling recluse who witnesses a neighbour's bloody murder. If the extra-extra-long title didn't clue you in already, the series is a cheeky send-up of moody crime thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train—complete with a complex mystery, more than a few red herrings and an out-of-left-field twist ending. January 28

Munich: The Edge of War

This riveting period spy drama, set on the precipice of World War II, deals with British PM Neville Chamberlain’s concessions to Hitler and the signing of the Munich Agreement. The film stars a moustachioed Jeremy Irons as Chamberlain and follows two Oxford buddies, one English and the other German, who covertly meet up in Nazi Germany and try to end Hitler’s reign. January 21

After Life: Season 3

Ricky Gervais’s moving black comedy series follows a grumpy widower (and all-around curmudgeon) as he navigates his grief in the bucolic English countryside. The show’s final season will pick up right where the last left off, as Gervais’s character confronts his substance abuse head-on, warily steps into a new romance and tries to be a little kinder to his dimwitted but good-hearted coworkers. January 14

Home Team

Produced by Adam Sandler, this popcorny sports comedy is based on the real life story of NFL coach Sean Payton, who became embroiled in a nasty bribery scandal following his team’s Super Bowl win. The story follows Payton (played by Kevin James) during his year-long suspension, when he heads back to his hometown and joins his teenage son’s floundering (and very, very bad) minor league team. January 28

Mother/Android

Terminator meets The Walking Dead in this post-apocalyptic thriller, set in a world where humanoid service robots have risen up against their masters. The story follows a pregnant mother and her partner, played by Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, trekking up the east coast to a human enclave in Boston, dodging zombie-like androids and their drone weapons along the way. January 7

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available in January

All of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Available January 1

Chief Daddy 2—Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

1BR

3:10 to Yuma

Apocalypse Now Redux

Argo

Contagion

Countdown

Masha’s Tales: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Girl

Norm of the North

Pacific Rim

Saw III

Saw VI

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

The Ghost Writer

Waiting…

Why Did I Get Married?

Available January 2

American Sniper

The Campaign

Cradle 2 the Grave

Exit Wounds

Gangster Squad

The Great Gatsby (2013)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13

Available January 4

Action Pack

Available January 5

Bad Boys for Life

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

Available January 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

Available January 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Available January 10

Terminator: Dark Fate

Undercover: Season 3

Available January 11

Dear Mother

Available January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

Available January 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier

Available January 14

Archive 81

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Available January 16

Blow

Deadly Class: Season 1

Dennis the Menace

Prisoners

Set It Off

Available January 17

After We Fell

Playing with Fire

Available January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Available January 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González: The Series

Midnight in the Switchgrass

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Available January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream

The Royal Treatment

Available January 21

My Father’s Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Available January 24

Three Songs for Benazir

Available January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Snowpiercer: Season 3

Available January 27

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Wentworth: Season 8

Available January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Every Breath You Take

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

In From the Cold



Available January 31

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving Netflix this month

Mean Girls(January 1)

Meet the Fockers (January 6)

Meet the Parents (January 6)

It Chapter Two (January 10)

Top Gun (January 15)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8 (January 31)

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7 (January 31)