Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
In this satirical miniseries, Kristen Bell plays a troubled, wine-guzzling recluse who witnesses a neighbour’s bloody murder. If the extra-extra-long title didn’t clue you in already, the series is a cheeky send-up of moody crime thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train—complete with a complex mystery, more than a few red herrings and an out-of-left-field twist ending. January 28
Munich: The Edge of War
This riveting period spy drama, set on the precipice of World War II, deals with British PM Neville Chamberlain’s concessions to Hitler and the signing of the Munich Agreement. The film stars a moustachioed Jeremy Irons as Chamberlain and follows two Oxford buddies, one English and the other German, who covertly meet up in Nazi Germany and try to end Hitler’s reign. January 21
After Life: Season 3
Ricky Gervais’s moving black comedy series follows a grumpy widower (and all-around curmudgeon) as he navigates his grief in the bucolic English countryside. The show’s final season will pick up right where the last left off, as Gervais’s character confronts his substance abuse head-on, warily steps into a new romance and tries to be a little kinder to his dimwitted but good-hearted coworkers. January 14
Home Team
Produced by Adam Sandler, this popcorny sports comedy is based on the real life story of NFL coach Sean Payton, who became embroiled in a nasty bribery scandal following his team’s Super Bowl win. The story follows Payton (played by Kevin James) during his year-long suspension, when he heads back to his hometown and joins his teenage son’s floundering (and very, very bad) minor league team. January 28
Mother/Android
Terminator meets The Walking Dead in this post-apocalyptic thriller, set in a world where humanoid service robots have risen up against their masters. The story follows a pregnant mother and her partner, played by Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, trekking up the east coast to a human enclave in Boston, dodging zombie-like androids and their drone weapons along the way. January 7
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available in January
All of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Available January 1
Chief Daddy 2—Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
1BR
3:10 to Yuma
Apocalypse Now Redux
Argo
Contagion
Countdown
Masha’s Tales: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Girl
Norm of the North
Pacific Rim
Saw III
Saw VI
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
The Ghost Writer
Waiting…
Why Did I Get Married?
Available January 2
American Sniper
The Campaign
Cradle 2 the Grave
Exit Wounds
Gangster Squad
The Great Gatsby (2013)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13
Available January 4
Action Pack
Available January 5
Bad Boys for Life
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Available January 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Available January 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Available January 10
Terminator: Dark Fate
Undercover: Season 3
Available January 11
Dear Mother
Available January 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Available January 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Available January 14
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Available January 16
Blow
Deadly Class: Season 1
Dennis the Menace
Prisoners
Set It Off
Available January 17
After We Fell
Playing with Fire
Available January 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Available January 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González: The Series
Midnight in the Switchgrass
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Available January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream
The Royal Treatment
Available January 21
My Father’s Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Available January 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Available January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Snowpiercer: Season 3
Available January 27
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Wentworth: Season 8
Available January 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Every Breath You Take
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
In From the Cold
Available January 31
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving Netflix this month
Mean Girls(January 1)
Meet the Fockers (January 6)
Meet the Parents (January 6)
It Chapter Two (January 10)
Top Gun (January 15)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8 (January 31)
Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7 (January 31)