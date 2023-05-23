American Born Chinese—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

American Born Chinese—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Crave and Apple TV Plus

Kick back and enjoy a few laughs courtesy of the streamers this week. After a successful run on network TV, the second season of critically acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary—about a group of passionate teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia—makes its streaming debut in Canada, while the US hit Jury Duty, which stars James Marsden and follows a jury trial during which every participant except one is a paid actor, finally arrives on this side of the border. There’s also the premiere of Platonic, a Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen two-hander about a wildly destabilizing friendship. Here are our most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Crave and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. Fubar (Netflix)

In his first-ever leading TV role, Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a CIA operative who makes a mind-blowing discovery: his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), also works for the CIA. When they both learn the truth about each other's secret identities, the pair are left wondering what—if anything—about their relationship is really true. May 25

9. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

The latest season of this reality series follows the same format fans are familiar with: couples at a relationship crossroads come together as one of them issues an ultimatum that must be resolved over the coming weeks—or else. This time around, all of the participating couples are women and non-binary people who must decide if they'll take the next step with their current partner or jump into something new with someone else. May 24

8. Victim/Suspect (Netflix)

Through her reporting, American journalist Rae de Leon discovered a pattern across the United States: often, when women go to the police to report that they've been sexually assaulted, they get charged with—and are sometimes imprisoned for—making a false report. This documentary chronicles de Leon's work, digging in to rape culture and the failures of the legal system. Now streaming

7. Bupkis (Prime Video)

Available via the StackTV subscription on Prime Video, this comedy portrays a fictionalized version of comedian Pete Davidson's life. The series follows Davidson as he moves back home to Staten Island and navigates his career, relationships and mental health in the face of fame. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star, while celebs like Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi and Machine Gun Kelly make guest appearances. May 26

6. Women Talking (Prime Video)

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley's latest—which won her an Oscar for best adapted screenplay earlier this year—is adapted from Miriam Toews's novel of the same name. Set in an isolated religious colony, the movie follows a group of women who convene to discuss the abuse they've faced from the men in their community and how to take action against it. Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand and Ben Whishaw star. May 28

5. Jury Duty (Prime Video)

Already a surprise hit south of the border, this comedy-docuseries hybrid follows an American jury trial through the eyes of a juror named Ronald Gladden. The catch? Everyone except Gladden—including star James Marsden—is an actor. Now streaming

4. Platonic (Apple TV Plus)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen reunite in this comedy series as two former best friends who rekindle their bond after a long rift while each facing midlife crises. All is well—until their new dynamic becomes more and more consuming and threatens to destabilize the lives they've built. May 24

3. Abbott Elementary, season two (Disney Plus)

If you missed the second season of this Emmy-winning sitcom as it was airing week-to-week on broadcast TV, now is your chance to catch up. All of your favourite schoolteachers are back doing what they do best at their underfunded Philadelphia public school. But, this school year, there are even greater obstacles—both professional and personal—for them to overcome. May 24

2. Little Bird (Crave)

Made in a partnership between Crave and APTN, this six-part limited series follows Bezhig Little Bird (Darla Contois), a young woman who, at five years old, was removed from her home in Long Pine Reserve, in Saskatchewan, and adopted into a Jewish Montreal family during the Sixties Scoop. Now in her 20s, she sets out across the country to find the siblings she was separated from and learn the truth about her past. May 26

1. American Born Chinese (Disney Plus)