What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on Prime Video, Crave, Apple TV Plus and CBC Gem

If you’re trying to beat the heat this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Tune in for these hotly anticipated titles. The Gray Man, a star-studded action flick, finds Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans facing off in an international manhunt. Love Island USA returns with a fourth season of summery relationship drama. And, when you’re ready for a laugh, check out Rap Sh!t, a new Issa Rae comedy about two friends trying to get their rap group to take off. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Apple TV Plus and CBC Gem this week.

Virgin River (Season 4)

A small-town setting doesn’t necessarily mean small-stakes drama. The fourth season of this hit romantic series starts with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who’s excited about finally getting pregnant and her journey to motherhood. There’s just one catch: she isn’t sure if her baby’s father is her deceased husband (Daniel Gillies) or her boyfriend, Jack (Martin Henderson). Now streaming

The Gray Man

For their latest adrenalin-fuelled blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have assembled an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page. The flick follows a highly skilled CIA operative (Gosling) being hunted by a former colleague (Evans), who will stop at nothing to take him down for good. July 22

X

What could go wrong when a film crew makes their way to an elderly couple’s farm and secretly shoots a porno in the guest house? Well, in this slasher film starring Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. rapper Kid Cudi), a lot. July 21

Anything’s Possible

Singer-actor Billy Porter makes his directorial debut with this joyful coming-of-age rom-com about Kelsa, a confident trans woman (Eva Reign). Anything’s Possible follows as she navigates her senior year of high school and her budding romantic relationship with her classmate sweetheart, Khal (Abubakr Ali). July 22

Love Island USA (Season 4)

For some reality TV fans, it isn’t really summer until there’s a new season of this hit. Spun off from a British series, it follows a group of singles who come together on an island looking for love—and, of course, the chance to win a cash prize. If this is your show, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Now streaming

Rap Sh!t

Issa Rae’s follow-up to Insecure is this lively comedy about two former high school best friends, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite in Miami. Together, they form what they hope will be the next big rap sensation while trying to stay true to themselves in the hustle. July 21

Trying (Season 3)

After spending two seasons of this charming British comedy trying to adopt a baby, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) have finally welcomed two kids they adore into their foster care. Now comes the tricky part: forming a bond with them and proving to the adoption panel that they’re the right couple to provide the kids with a forever home. July 22

Akilla’s Escape

This captivating film from Canadian writer-director Charles Officer tracks marijuana dealer Akilla (Saul Williams) as he plans to leave the business after legalization. This he attempts to do while saving a boy from falling into a life of crime. July 23