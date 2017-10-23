Sports

Watch what happened when Atlanta soccer fans threw a beer at a TFC player

Yesterday, TFC made history: with a tie against Atlanta United, the team broke the record for the most points earned in a single Major League Soccer season. But the most legendary moment of the match came well before full time. Early in the second half, TFC striker Jozy Altidore slipped one past the Atlanta goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1. In celebration, he swaggered over to the Atlanta supporter section and raised his hand to his ear in mockery. When a fan threw a cup of beer at Altidore, his teammate Sebastian Giovinco ran over and…well, take a look:

Some TFC fans were in disbelief:

Others thought it was the best thing they’d ever seen:

But it gets better. Roughly 20 minutes later, Atlanta was back up by a goal, and the freshly fuelled-up Giovinco had a free kick within striking distance of the Atlanta goal. His breathtaking kick had fans asking the inevitable question:

Beer companies couldn’t have paid for advertising this good:

The jury’s still out on whether Giovinco is the best player in the MLS. But he is definitely the best troll:

At least one fan served as the city’s conscience:

 

Topics: Beer Sebastian Giovinco TFC

 

