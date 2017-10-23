Watch what happened when Atlanta soccer fans threw a beer at a TFC player

Yesterday, TFC made history: with a tie against Atlanta United, the team broke the record for the most points earned in a single Major League Soccer season. But the most legendary moment of the match came well before full time. Early in the second half, TFC striker Jozy Altidore slipped one past the Atlanta goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1. In celebration, he swaggered over to the Atlanta supporter section and raised his hand to his ear in mockery. When a fan threw a cup of beer at Altidore, his teammate Sebastian Giovinco ran over and…well, take a look:

Jozy Altidore scores, tries to head a beer thrown at him, Giovinco picks up the beer and drinks out of it. Amazing https://t.co/lM8l0sYPJU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) October 22, 2017

Some TFC fans were in disbelief:

Did seba drink a beer thrown from the stands after Altidore scored? #TFC https://t.co/zFQPflWk0B — Ron Shuttleworth (@resthink) October 22, 2017

Others thought it was the best thing they’d ever seen:

Giovinco is a savage for drinking the beer the Atlanta United fan thrown at Jozy Altidore 😂 #ATLvTOR #TFC #TFCLive — Jeff Ferrara (@JFerraraF18) October 22, 2017

Sebastian drinking the thrown beer deserves another trophy for TFC this year 😂 — Tej Sahota (@boatical) October 22, 2017

But it gets better. Roughly 20 minutes later, Atlanta was back up by a goal, and the freshly fuelled-up Giovinco had a free kick within striking distance of the Atlanta goal. His breathtaking kick had fans asking the inevitable question:

WHAT WAS IN THAT CUP??? pic.twitter.com/SxJ7UGOU02 — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) October 22, 2017

Beer companies couldn’t have paid for advertising this good:

See, drinking beer only leads to good things #tfc — Roz (@RedWineRoz) October 22, 2017

The jury’s still out on whether Giovinco is the best player in the MLS. But he is definitely the best troll:

Giovinco's troll game is on another level. First the cry celebration in Mtl, now drinking the beer thrown at Altidore and scoring #TFC #MLS — Dawid Burzynski (@dawidwburzynski) October 22, 2017

At least one fan served as the city’s conscience: