The most enthusiastic furry Raptors fans

It’s a historic time for Raptors fans, but they aren’t the only ones bringing their sartorial A-game to watch the NBA finals. The city’s four-legged friends are also showing their support—and it’s downright adorable. Here are a few of our favourite pooches and kitties (plus one keen rabbit) who are repping the Raps.

This Golden’s deadpan face must have been after the end of Game 2:



Pip here is taking the style factor up a notch:



This good boy is cheering for the Raps (or more likely, for a treat):



This scarf is sadly weather-appropriate:



Somebunny is a fan:



Nothing like a ball going back and forth to get a pup’s attention:



This guy is tired from the 9 p.m. start times:



This fierce look is definitely directed at Steph Curry:



Looks like we found your next draft pick, Raps!



Everyone needs a friend to watch the games with (even if that friend is slightly terrifying):



Tucker’s really pulling off this look:



Someone should invent a basketball league for pugs:



That someone managed to get a shirt on a cat is what’s impressive here:



This monochromatic look is tres chic:



We’re guessing this look didn’t last long:



Franklin’s new hat has left him feeling nonplussed:



The pup on the right was definitely shunned at the dog park:



It’s a bit odd how perfectly this hoodie fits Bailey:



Poppy’s just warming up for her big moment:



This guy has his game face on:



Someone clearly knows he’s cute:



We’re all for this simple, understated look:



Leo’s representing the Corgi fan base:

Same, Mrs. Kensington. Same:

