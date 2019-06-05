The most enthusiastic furry Raptors fans
It’s a historic time for Raptors fans, but they aren’t the only ones bringing their sartorial A-game to watch the NBA finals. The city’s four-legged friends are also showing their support—and it’s downright adorable. Here are a few of our favourite pooches and kitties (plus one keen rabbit) who are repping the Raps.
This Golden’s deadpan face must have been after the end of Game 2:
Pip here is taking the style factor up a notch:
This good boy is cheering for the Raps (or more likely, for a treat):
This scarf is sadly weather-appropriate:
Somebunny is a fan:
Nothing like a ball going back and forth to get a pup’s attention:
This guy is tired from the 9 p.m. start times:
This fierce look is definitely directed at Steph Curry:
Looks like we found your next draft pick, Raps!
Everyone needs a friend to watch the games with (even if that friend is slightly terrifying):
Tucker’s really pulling off this look:
Someone should invent a basketball league for pugs:
That someone managed to get a shirt on a cat is what’s impressive here:
This monochromatic look is tres chic:
We’re guessing this look didn’t last long:
Franklin’s new hat has left him feeling nonplussed:
The pup on the right was definitely shunned at the dog park:
It’s a bit odd how perfectly this hoodie fits Bailey:
Poppy’s just warming up for her big moment:
This guy has his game face on:
Someone clearly knows he’s cute:
We’re all for this simple, understated look:
Leo’s representing the Corgi fan base:
Same, Mrs. Kensington. Same:
