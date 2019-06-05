Sports

The most enthusiastic furry Raptors fans

It’s a historic time for Raptors fans, but they aren’t the only ones bringing their sartorial A-game to watch the NBA finals. The city’s four-legged friends are also showing their support—and it’s downright adorable. Here are a few of our favourite pooches and kitties (plus one keen rabbit) who are repping the Raps.

This Golden’s deadpan face must have been after the end of Game 2:

“Ready, you?” – Rems

Pip here is taking the style factor up a notch:


This good boy is cheering for the Raps (or more likely, for a treat):


This scarf is sadly weather-appropriate:


Somebunny is a fan:


Nothing like a ball going back and forth to get a pup’s attention:


This guy is tired from the 9 p.m. start times:


This fierce look is definitely directed at Steph Curry:


Looks like we found your next draft pick, Raps!


Everyone needs a friend to watch the games with (even if that friend is slightly terrifying):


Tucker’s really pulling off this look:


Someone should invent a basketball league for pugs:


That someone managed to get a shirt on a cat is what’s impressive here:


This monochromatic look is tres chic:


We’re guessing this look didn’t last long:


Franklin’s new hat has left him feeling nonplussed:


The pup on the right was definitely shunned at the dog park:


It’s a bit odd how perfectly this hoodie fits Bailey:


Poppy’s just warming up for her big moment:


This guy has his game face on:


Someone clearly knows he’s cute:


We’re all for this simple, understated look:

Excited to watch the Raps tonight!! 🙌🏻

Leo’s representing the Corgi fan base:

Same, Mrs. Kensington. Same:

