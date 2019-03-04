What people are saying about Jordan Peterson’s upcoming showdown with Slavoj Zizek

What people are saying about Jordan Peterson’s upcoming showdown with Slavoj Zizek

The most hyped Toronto sporting event of 2019 is a showdown between two guys who probably shouldn’t exert themselves, for health reasons.

Jordan Peterson, the celebrity U of T psychology professor, has been engaged for months in a low-key war of words with Slavoj Zizek, a famed Slovenian philosopher. The two men are intellectual internet celebrities of somewhat comparable stature, but the similarities pretty much end there. Peterson is a rail-skinny apostle of self-discipline who is fond of berating his foes for engaging in so-called “cultural Marxism,” a kind of catch-all term for what Peterson sees as the intellectual decadence of the political left. Zizek, meanwhile, is a freewheeling jokester with a Falstaffian appearance and some actual, sincere Marxist beliefs. He has taken to criticizing Peterson for his use of the term.

Last week, Peterson announced that he and Zizek would be meeting on stage at the Sony Centre in Toronto for a debate called “Happiness: Capitalism v. Marxism.” Apparently the two men are going to have some kind of intellectual duel over the very fabric of society. Or something. It’s not entirely clear. Whatever the case, the internet is extremely excited that two of its favourite talking heads are about to engage in some highbrow Mortal Kombat. Here’s what people are saying.

Peterson has been hyping the fight on his Twitter:

Zizek and Peterson: Happiness: Capitalism vs Marxism: General tickets now on sale: https://t.co/bowaRs2HX8 pic.twitter.com/CswijtNMTt — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 1, 2019

The general consensus on Twitter is that Zizek will destroy Peterson:

Zizek is way more interesting than Peterson. Peterson is a run of the mill huckster using his degree in a semi-related field to prey on alienated college aged males. Zizek is raccoon who lived in a dumpster behind a university's library who was transformed into a human by a witch — Chad Vigorous (@PrettyBadLefty) March 1, 2018

There’s a lot of Peterson hate out there:

can't wait to watch a Lacanian psychoanalyst verbally curbstomp an incoherent glorified self-help guru #petersonvszizek https://t.co/JdzurlDKfa — the Pode (@gabefkjk) February 28, 2019

Like, a lot:

I can’t believe they already made a statue to commemorate Peterson vs. Zizek pic.twitter.com/jgbsaDYEkN — L.L. Cool Bean (@glvno) March 2, 2019

Also some hate for Peterson’s fanbase:

Zizek will totally own Peterson of course but Peterson's fanboys are too stupid to even notice it — Stank Ocean (@k_shivers) February 28, 2019

And also some hate for the prices of tickets:

front row tickets to Zizek v. Peterson are $500! you MAY get wet! pic.twitter.com/h9NKtWgxDj — john (@johnsemley3000) February 28, 2019

That’s not to say Zizek has completely escaped criticism. Lots of people apparently think he looks sorta like a feral, trash-eating animal?

the Peterson vs Zizek debate isn't so much about capitalism vs. Marxism as it is about the all-meat diet vs. the all-trash diet — Amy Marvin (@amyrmarv) March 3, 2019

Granted, Zizek did once say something to this effect:

When someone asks if I'm going to watch trash like the Zizek/Peterson debate pic.twitter.com/nnq6VG0H8e — Aketch20two (@aketch20two) February 28, 2019

This debate will be presented in smell-o-vision:

Can you imagine the dueling smells? Zizek’s bread crusts forgotten in his pockets battling with Peterson’s 100% meat sweats? Good lord. — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) February 28, 2019

Also, the ticket page was oddly specific about there being no free seating for “children or babes in arms,” which led to a whole other genre of jokes:

i was going to see Jordan Peterson and Slavoj Žižek debate with my 6 young children but this policy of charging for babies is disgraceful — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) March 1, 2019

Yup, that’ll happen:

My 7-year-old son is having a temper tantrum today because I won't get him tickets to the Peterson/Zizek talk, I hope you're all happy — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) March 1, 2019

Ladies, please. There will be plenty of time for underwear signing after the event:

Im gonna flash my tits at the Peterson Zizek debate — dasha (@nobody_stop_me) March 1, 2019

And a parting thought: