People aren’t thrilled with Justin Trudeau’s Indian wardrobe

Justin Trudeau is in India this week, making an official visit that seems to generate a new controversy every day. He was possibly snubbed on arrival by the Indian prime minister (or maybe not). He had to disinvite a guy who was convicted of attempted murder from a formal event in Delhi. But, for the most part, all people want to talk about are his clothes.

Over the course of the trip, the PM has been photographed repeatedly in elaborate Indian-style garb, sometimes at temples and other hallowed locations, but also at the airport and during at least one official function. The reviews of Trudeau’s sartorial choices haven’t been universally bad: the Hindustan Times, noting his “golden sherwani,” wrote that he “impressed all with his love for India.” But some people on Twitter have been less impressed with the costumed charm offensive. Here’s what they’re saying.

The consensus seems to be that Trudeau’s shiny garb makes him look like he’s going to a wedding—possibly his own:

Who advised Justin Trudeau to dress like a bridegroom at the Bombay event? Only a horse and sehra seemed to be missing. — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) February 21, 2018

It would be sort of like if a foreign dignitary showed up in Ottawa wearing a black tuxedo and a satin cummerbund:

I’m sorry but seeing pictures of Trudeau wearing sherwanis at every opportunity is killing me. He constantly looks like he’s going to a wedding 😂 — Mariam (@cantgetoriginal) February 22, 2018

Some thought the awkward adoption of Indian fancy dress made the PM look like a dilettante with a South Asian girlfriend:

Trudeau looking like the groom in that wedding that most Indians have attended where your aunt marries the open minded white man she fell in love with in grad school https://t.co/oGUZlsOfaY — mommy (@rnaansi) February 22, 2018

Or a novice yoga practitioner with a massive wardrobe budget:

white people after one (1) yoga class pic.twitter.com/eGFf9RaOTe — Neha Yadav (@nay_yeah) February 21, 2018

Maybe he was unaware that suit and tie was an option?

Does PM Trudeau know it’s possible to meet Indians without wearing a sherwani https://t.co/lappxa3m1q — billmonger💰 (@sohnianika) February 21, 2018

Or maybe he was just a little overexcited?

Bro Golden Temple is not at the airport, have some chill… https://t.co/UIK7hohjJN — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 21, 2018

Or maybe it’s time for a new cabinet position?

Where do I apply for the job of Director of Chill Bombay Style & India Optics for the Trudeau gov https://t.co/vUhEYz6JNb — Aliya Bhatia (@AliyaBhatia) February 21, 2018

You know things are bad when even the fake North Korea Twitter account is getting in on the public shaming: