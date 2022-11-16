When Canada, the US and Mexico won a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, Bob Richardson, COO of Toronto’s 2008 Olympic bid and now a member of Canada Soccer’s board, made sure Toronto would be one of the venues.

How did you make it happen?

I set up a meeting between Canada Soccer and John Tory. We had to convince him that, if Canada was going to host the World Cup, Toronto needed to be part of it. Fortunately, Tory realized it would be a great opportunity to showcase the city. Then we submitted a formal application to FIFA, highlighting Toronto’s size, diversity, economic strength and growing soccer culture.

What sort of impact will the World Cup have on the city?

Obviously, it will be amazing to see Canada play on home turf. We’ll add 17,000 seats to BMO Field and build new training pitches across the GTA, infrastructure that can be used for years to come. There will also be a bump to tourism during the tournament—hotel stays, restaurant revenues, that sort of thing.

Do you think Canada has a shot in Qatar?

We haven’t played in a World Cup for 36 years, so it’s a thrill just to participate. But I expect us to do very well. Tajon Buchanan, a 23-year-old from Brampton, is one of my favourite players. He’s going to be a force for us over the next decade.

How are your own soccer skills?

The last time I played was as a kid growing up in Montreal. So let me put it this way: if being on the board were based on soccer performance, I would never have gotten the gig.

