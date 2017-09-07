Society

Inside TIFF’s official opening party, with Priyanka Chopra, Jason Isaacs and Director X

By |  

Photograph by GP Images/WireImage

Well, TIFF is officially underway. The fest kicked off last night with one of its annual fundraisers, the TIFF Soirée, which honours a different actor every year. This time, the celebrated celebrity was Priyanka Chopra. After a two-hour talk with Chopra and TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, guests moved to the Bell Lightbox rooftop for cocktails, Indian-inspired apps (including fried halloumi, lamb kofta and samosas), and, of course, some celebrity schmoozing.

The event got off to a late start, as Chopra was chatting up fans and snapping selfies on the way in:

Photograph by GP Images/WireImage

 

During the interview with Bailey, Chopra talked about setting the terms of her own career and standing her ground in the industry:

 

In an Instagram caption, Chopra confessed to baring her soul:

 

Jason Isaacs (a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy and the creepy dude from The OA) made a surprise appearance:

#jasonisaacs surprise appearance at the #tiffsoiree tonight! #tiff2017 #tiff17 #startrekdiscovery #harrypotter

A post shared by Darryl Pezzack' (@movieman1990) on

 

As did director Deepa Mehta:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography

 

The scene on the roof was cozy—although Chopra herself was a no-show:

 

Kardinal Offishal hung out with Julien Christian Lutz—better known as Director X:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography

 

Jus Reign showed up to make some funny faces:

 

