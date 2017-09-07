Inside TIFF’s official opening party, with Priyanka Chopra, Jason Isaacs and Director X
Well, TIFF is officially underway. The fest kicked off last night with one of its annual fundraisers, the TIFF Soirée, which honours a different actor every year. This time, the celebrated celebrity was Priyanka Chopra. After a two-hour talk with Chopra and TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, guests moved to the Bell Lightbox rooftop for cocktails, Indian-inspired apps (including fried halloumi, lamb kofta and samosas), and, of course, some celebrity schmoozing.
The event got off to a late start, as Chopra was chatting up fans and snapping selfies on the way in:
During the interview with Bailey, Chopra talked about setting the terms of her own career and standing her ground in the industry:
In an Instagram caption, Chopra confessed to baring her soul:
Jason Isaacs (a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy and the creepy dude from The OA) made a surprise appearance:
As did director Deepa Mehta:
The scene on the roof was cozy—although Chopra herself was a no-show:
Kardinal Offishal hung out with Julien Christian Lutz—better known as Director X:
Jus Reign showed up to make some funny faces: