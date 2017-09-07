Inside TIFF’s official opening party, with Priyanka Chopra, Jason Isaacs and Director X

Well, TIFF is officially underway. The fest kicked off last night with one of its annual fundraisers, the TIFF Soirée, which honours a different actor every year. This time, the celebrated celebrity was Priyanka Chopra. After a two-hour talk with Chopra and TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, guests moved to the Bell Lightbox rooftop for cocktails, Indian-inspired apps (including fried halloumi, lamb kofta and samosas), and, of course, some celebrity schmoozing.

The event got off to a late start, as Chopra was chatting up fans and snapping selfies on the way in:

During the interview with Bailey, Chopra talked about setting the terms of her own career and standing her ground in the industry:

@priyankachopra is pretty damn badass. Just sayin'. #priyankachopra #shareherjourney #tiff17 #tiffsoiree #torontointernationalfilmfestival #iwc #iwcwatches A post shared by Adam Craniotes (@craniotes) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

In an Instagram caption, Chopra confessed to baring her soul:

You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #TIFF17 #ShareHerJourney A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Jason Isaacs (a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy and the creepy dude from The OA) made a surprise appearance:

#jasonisaacs surprise appearance at the #tiffsoiree tonight! #tiff2017 #tiff17 #startrekdiscovery #harrypotter A post shared by Darryl Pezzack' (@movieman1990) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

As did director Deepa Mehta:

The scene on the roof was cozy—although Chopra herself was a no-show:

Kardinal Offishal hung out with Julien Christian Lutz—better known as Director X:

Jus Reign showed up to make some funny faces: