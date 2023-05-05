City

Scenes from last night’s extravagant UnMet Gala

Scenes from last night’s extravagant UnMet Gala

With appearances by Suzanne Rogers, the Westons, the typically media-shy David Thomson, and more

By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel |  

By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel |  

Last night, the city’s movers and shakers came out in sequined droves to attend the UnMet Gala, a glamorous night of fashion and entertainment in support of Toronto’s WoodGreen Foundation. Hosted at the ROM and with food by Mimi Chinese, the event raised awareness about unmet needs in the city while providing an opportunity for guests to flaunt their sartorial interpretations of the gala’s theme, “Come as You Are.” Here’s what went down.

Related: A look inside the fabulous 519 Gala at the Ritz-Carlton

Sotheby’s Séverine Nackers and media magnate David Thomson

 

Suzanne Rogers and Krystal Koo, WoodGreen Foundation board member and gala co-chair

 

TV personalities Jessica and Ben Mulroney

 

Designer Kirk Pickersgill

 

A couple of colourful Samba performers

 

Grocery baron Galen Weston Jr. and Alexandra Weston

 

Victoria Webster, UnMet Gala committee member

 

Myles Mindham of Mindham Fine Jewellery Inc. and Candice Sinclair

 

Some of the evening’s wild entertainment

 

Galen Weston Jr. flanked by a couple of fellow attendees

 

Gala co-chairs Fernanda Dovigi and Krystal Koo

 

Suzanne Boyd, publisher and editor-in-chief of Zoomer

 

Victoria Webster and Krystal Koo

 

Jenna Bitove and Suzanne Rogers

Topics:

 

Big Stories

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah
City

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong
Deep Dives

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected
Life

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected

<em>Star</em> Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country&#8217;s largest newspaper
City

Star Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country’s largest newspaper

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I&#8217;m still fighting for justice
Memoir

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I’m still fighting for justice