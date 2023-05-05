Scenes from last night’s extravagant UnMet Gala

With appearances by Suzanne Rogers, the Westons, the typically media-shy David Thomson, and more

Last night, the city’s movers and shakers came out in sequined droves to attend the UnMet Gala, a glamorous night of fashion and entertainment in support of Toronto’s WoodGreen Foundation. Hosted at the ROM and with food by Mimi Chinese, the event raised awareness about unmet needs in the city while providing an opportunity for guests to flaunt their sartorial interpretations of the gala’s theme, “Come as You Are.” Here’s what went down.

