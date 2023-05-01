City

A look inside the fabulous 519 Gala at the Ritz-Carlton

In attendance—and looking divine—were John Irving, Nelly Furtado, Audra McDonald, Margaret Atwood and many more

By Erin Hershberg | Photography By George Pimentel |  

The Ritz-Carlton was all sorts of fabulous last night as the pretty people rolled in for the 519 Gala to honour American Canadian novelist John Irving, a strong ally to the LGBTQ community. The money was raised to help provide counselling, refugee aid, food security and family care, among other resources, to Toronto’s growing LGBTQ community. Featuring a live performance by Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, it was a night of love, laughs and sass.

Writer Eva Everett Irving with proud papa John Irving

Kate and David Daniels with Kim Cattrall and partner Russell Thomas

 

Philanthropist and patron of the arts Salah Bachir shares some kind words about 519

 

Filmmaker Patricia Rozema and actor Emily Hampshire

 

No stranger to galas, Sylvia Mantella smiles for the camera

 

Nightlife queen Tynomi Banks looking gorgeous

 

Publicist Victoria Gormley with Juno Award–winning artist Billy Newton-Davis

 

Fashion legend Nicholas Mellamphy with jazz master Molly Johnson

 

Laurent Bergeron with partner Kent Monkman
Margaret Atwood and Rick Mercer

 

The National Film Board’s J’net Ayayqwayaksheelth with OCADU dean Dori Tunstall

 

CTV’s Traci Melchor in a dazzling ensemble with a smile to match

 

Paul Austin, Al Ramsay and Dalip Girdhar glitzing it up

 

The evening featured powerhouse performances from Tony-winning Audra McDonald

 

Stylist-to-the-stars Marc Andrew Smith with songbird Nelly Furtado and fine-art photographer Aleksandar Antonijevic

