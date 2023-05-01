A look inside the fabulous 519 Gala at the Ritz-Carlton
In attendance—and looking divine—were John Irving, Nelly Furtado, Audra McDonald, Margaret Atwood and many more
By Erin Hershberg | Photography By George Pimentel |
The Ritz-Carlton was all sorts of fabulous last night as the pretty people rolled in for the 519 Gala to honour American Canadian novelist John Irving, a strong ally to the LGBTQ community. The money was raised to help provide counselling, refugee aid, food security and family care, among other resources, to Toronto’s growing LGBTQ community. Featuring a live performance by Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, it was a night of love, laughs and sass.