City

Inside the star-studded opening of the Netflix Canada headquarters

Inside the star-studded opening of the Netflix Canada headquarters

Ted Sarandos, Justin Trudeau, and stars from Stranger Things, The White Lotus, Ferrari, Never Have I Ever and more raised a glass to 10,000 square feet of premium CanCon

By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel / Netflix |  

By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel / Netflix |  

On Tuesday evening, a who’s who of Canadian screen talent joined Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to toast the opening of Netflix’s Canadian office. Located in the upper reaches of The Well—the shiny megalith at Front and Spadina that houses media brands, tech start-ups, restaurants, retail outlets and some 1,700 residential units—the new office covers 10,000 square feet and finally gives the super-streamer a physical foothold in the Canada. For Netflix, which has filmed productions in eight of Canada’s 10 provinces, it was an overdue development.

Canadian-themed cocktails (like the Sucre Royale—maple syrup, rye, cider—or the Arctic Mule—vodka, ginger beer, lime) in hand, guests listened to a panel discussion featuring young Canadian actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever, Anna Cathcart of the upcoming series XO, Kitty and Connor Jessup of Locke & Key. The trio discussed their affection for homegrown creators and their creations—as Ramakrishnan put it, “Canadian stories are so sick!”—and the radical transformation Netflix brought to their lives. Ramakrishnan, who went from high school student to international star virtually overnight, remains humbled by the experience. “Even today, here, I’m like, Why did you invite me? Did everyone else say no?” she said.

“You feel surprised to be here?” joked interim Toronto mayor Jennifer McKelvie—who was thrust into the role in the wake of John Tory’s sex scandal. “Think how I feel.”

Related: The actors, directors, showrunners, producers and other Toronto talent making waves right now

Later, Sarandos took the stage. Canada, he said, is a wonderful place to be. And, while he gets credit for Netflix’s steady stream of hits, he found the number of cranes dotting the Toronto skyline far more impressive. “[That] shows me the person really getting the job done is the minister of economic development,” he said, pointing to Vic Fedeli. Sarandos echoed Ramakrishnan’s enthusiasm for Canadian stories, praising local crews, casts and facilities for contributing to Netflix’s success. “I look forward to more,” he said, raising a glass to the packed room.

Below, the best scenes from the event.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos toasts the new office

 

Actor brothers Stephan James and Shamier Anderson, founders of the BLACK Ball, with Prime Minister Trudeau 

 

Will & Grace icon Eric McCormack with Beverly Hills 90210 heart-throb Jason Priestley

 

Sarah Chalke, of Scrubs and Roseanne fame, with The Ranch‘s Elisha Cuthbert

 

Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who holds American and Canadian citizenship

 

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan still proudly reps her alma mater: “Shout-out Meadowvale!” she said to laughs

 

Rebecca and Raymond Ablack of Ginny & Georgia

 

Comedian Mathieu Dufour

 

Ted Sarandos flanked by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 

Plan B star Patrick J. Adams with Jason Priestley, Elisha Cuthbert and BlackBerry co-star Jay Baruchel

 

Prime Minister Trudeau with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

 

 

 

 

 

Sarah Gadon of the upcoming film Ferrari

 

Jay Baruchel with Mae Martin, whose new stand-up special is out now on Netflix

 

Jean Yoon of Kim’s Convenience with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim’s Convenience and The Mandalorian

 

Actor Robbie Amell

 

Anna Cathcart of XO, Kitty

 

Adam DiMarco of The White Lotus

 

Actor Nina Dobrev

 

Eric McCormack with Mae Martin

Topics: netflix canada

 

The Latest

&#8220;I appreciate the vegan perspective&#8221;: A Q&#038;A with the owner of the Spanish Pig, a specialty ham shop on Roncesvalles recently protested by animal rights activists
Food & Drink

“I appreciate the vegan perspective”: A Q&A with the owner of the Spanish Pig, a specialty ham shop on Roncesvalles recently protested by animal rights activists

&#8220;I had a successful corporate career, but food was my passion. Leaving it all behind to open a bakery was the best decision I ever made&#8221;
City

“I had a successful corporate career, but food was my passion. Leaving it all behind to open a bakery was the best decision I ever made”

Toronto storm chaser George Kourounis shares 10 of his all-time favourite extreme-weather moments
City

Toronto storm chaser George Kourounis shares 10 of his all-time favourite extreme-weather moments

House of the Week: $3.1 million for a Guildwood classic perched above the Scarborough Bluffs
Real Estate

House of the Week: $3.1 million for a Guildwood classic perched above the Scarborough Bluffs

Rental of the Week: $6,500 for a Mount Pleasant townhouse with a private elevator and a rooftop terrace
Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $6,500 for a Mount Pleasant townhouse with a private elevator and a rooftop terrace

Inside Toronto&#8217;s new <em>Stranger Things</em> experience
City

Inside Toronto’s new Stranger Things experience