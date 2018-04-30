Some photos from Sunday’s van attack vigil

On Sunday night, thousands of people gathered at Mel Lastman Square, in North York, for a vigil to commemorate the victims of last week’s Yonge Street van attack. The evening’s musical performances and speeches from interfaith community leaders were intended to provide a moment of healing for a city rattled by random violence. Here’s what it looked like:

The evening’s hashtag was on the marquee at the Toronto Centre for the Arts:

There was a strong turnout at Mel Lastman Squaure:

Flowers and trinkets brought by attendees became a colourful shrine:

The evening’s service was interfaith:

John Tory was there, along with Justin Trudeau and governor general Julie Payette:

Here’s Justin Trudeau adding to the memorial pile:

Premier Kathleen Wynne was there, as well:

And here’s an aerial view: