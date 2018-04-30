Some photos from Sunday’s van attack vigil
On Sunday night, thousands of people gathered at Mel Lastman Square, in North York, for a vigil to commemorate the victims of last week’s Yonge Street van attack. The evening’s musical performances and speeches from interfaith community leaders were intended to provide a moment of healing for a city rattled by random violence. Here’s what it looked like:
The evening’s hashtag was on the marquee at the Toronto Centre for the Arts:
Attended the #interfaith memorial #vigil with friends. Considering how much crying I did this past week, I'm actually surprised I didn't do it here though I did end up getting really close at more than one point. Especially when they started reciting the names of the ten who died. I should have gotten vids of the interfaith prayers though. There were speakers from several major religions– Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Christian– and many of them ended with a prayer from their faith, often in another language and despite not knowing the meaning, the words sounded so calming and beautiful and heartfelt each time. I also should have gotten a pic of the puppy who was giving free hugs at the vigil for @pocasmine, but I got nervous and shy with the owner there. Also-also I should have gotten free hugs from the puppy who was giving free hugs, but yeah… shy and nervous. #Toronto #TorontoStrong #TorontoTheGood #TorontoVigil #YongeFinch
There was a strong turnout at Mel Lastman Squaure:
This is my Toronto. We are strong. My elementary school is around the corner, and our choir sang at the opening ceremony for this square 30 years ago. I remember getting into uniform and walking the 2 blocks, all of us feeling so special. I remember studying at the library there, and later taking my kids to load up on books. I remember skating there, and the food court during high school, and later Canada Days there with my babies. To see Mel Lastman Square now, filled with people- all kinds of people- holding up those who are hurting… it's overwhelming. My heart. #torontovigil
Flowers and trinkets brought by attendees became a colourful shrine:
The evening’s service was interfaith:
John Tory was there, along with Justin Trudeau and governor general Julie Payette:
From @bardish_chagger: // We are all #TorontoStrong. Tonight, all communities came together physically & in spirit, showing that diversity is our strength in 🇨🇦. "Reach out and hold somebody's hand, make the world a better place if you can." #UnityInDiversity #LoveForAll #HatredForNone #Willowdale #Hope // Nous sommes tous #TorontoStrong. Ce soir, toutes les communautés se sont unies physiquement & en esprit, démontrant que la diversité est notre force au 🇨🇦. Chaque vie permet de rendre le monde meilleur. Ce soir, nous leur rendons homage. #UnisDansNotreDiversité #AmourPourTous #HainePourNul #Willowdale #Espoir
Here’s Justin Trudeau adding to the memorial pile:
Premier Kathleen Wynne was there, as well:
And here’s an aerial view: