Life

Inside Wet ‘n’ Wild, the GTA’s new $25-million water park

Inside Wet ‘n’ Wild, the GTA’s new $25-million water park

By | Photography By Shane Fester |  

By | Photography By Shane Fester |  

For the last two years, the 40-hectare water park formerly known as Wild Water Kingdom has been vacant. Slides collected dust, cabanas were vandalized and the wave pool was empty and dry. But this summer, the Brampton attraction has re-opened as Wet ’n’ Wild, under the new management of Premier Parks, which also owns and operates 15 other water parks. The owners spent $25 million sprucing up the place, refurbishing some of the existing attractions and installing some new thrills to bring the total number of rides to 15. Here, a look at the new digs.

 

The Krazy Kanuck is two-tiered slide. In four-person tubes, riders can zoom down a series of vortex loops:

 

Or a zero-gravity ascent up a curved wall:

 

Oh! Canada is not for the faint of heart. Riders enter standing pods and, after a three-second countdown, the the bottom drops out:

 

Which sends them plummeting down one of these steep chutes:

 

The Klondike Express lets four friends race each other down the colourful parallel slides:

 

Bear Footin’ Bay features more than 100 gizmos, gadgets and interactive stations for kids to play with, including a gigantic, swinging coconut that occasionally soaks everyone in its vicinity:

 

The Muskoka Soakah is a leisurely river ride that winds around the water park:

 

Coconut Cove is a licensed area where parents can unwind with a margarita:

 

Burgers, fries, pizza and ice cream are also on the menu:

 

The wave pool features ten settings, ranging from gentle ripples to surfable tsunami:

Photograph courtesy of Wet 'n' Wild

 

General admission is $37.95, though anyone under four feet can get in for $27.95. Children under two are free:

Topics: amusement park theme park water water park Wet n Wild

 

The Latest

Condos

How an artist lives in under 500 square feet

Restaurants

Where The Berlin’s chef Jonathan Gushue eats in Cambridge and Kitchener-Waterloo

Life

Real Weddings: Inside an elegantly low-key ceremony at Piano Piano

Houses

House of the Week: $1.9-million for a spacious, modern Islington home

Stage

A hospital-room drama, a play in the Trinity Bellwoods greenhouse and three other immersive shows to see at SummerWorks

Restaurants

The One Eighty’s awesome new lunch menu offers prosecco pops and al fresco dining 51 floors up