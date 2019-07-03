Inside the Tokyo Love Hotel, Toronto’s new pay-by-the-hour suites

What: Tokyo Love Hotel

Where: Church and Wellesley

Price: $90 per hour, or $300 a night

Love hotels—rooms you rent specifically for the purpose of gettin’ it on—are old news in much of Asia and Latin America. Now, Tokyo Love Hotel is bringing pay-as-you-go accommodations to Torontonians. The hotel occupies the basement of the Wellesley Manor Revival Boutique Hotel. Its owners, who do not wish to be named, purposefully put zero signage out front to make things as discreet as possible. Here’s a look inside.

Bookings can only be made online, as there is zero face-to-face interaction with hotel staff. A few minutes before check in, a digital key is sent to guests via email, which unlocks the front door using this sensor:

There is no reception area, just a neon heart that beckons Tokyo Love Hotel guests down this staircase:

The hotel has three rooms, decorated according to what the owners call “degree of readiness.” Basically, they range from vanilla to BDSM boudoir. The entry-level White Room is outfitted simply with a double bed, angel wings and neon clouds:

The Blue Room is like a sexy Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror installation with a waterbed:

The Red Room is extra spicy. There’s a sex chaise in the corner to accommodate creative positions:

Crops, whips and ticklers replace the standard hotel robes and slippers in the Red Room. You can’t buy them at the moment, but the owners are playing with the idea of getting a Japanese vending machine stocked with sex toys:

For now, these coin machines are filled with chocolate covered-almonds, truffles, candy, rolling papers, premium condoms and lube:

Each room has a welcome basket with some complimentary water, chocolate, condoms, and lube:

No bedside bibles to be found. Just sex manuals:

The bathrooms are stocked with fragrance-free toiletries and rainfall showers:

If a guest needs something, like more towels, they use these iPads to communicate with hotel staff: