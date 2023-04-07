Sneak Peek: Inside the Outfield District—the first part of the Rogers Centre’s $300-million renovation

The Blue Jays’ spiced up ballpark is a fan’s dream: bars, restaurants, fun zones and incredible views of the game

The Toronto Blue Jays have just unveiled the Rogers Centre’s largest renovation in its 34 year existence. The Outfield District—a collection of new bars, restaurants and social spaces—lets fans mill about and take in games from a variety of locations. The renovation is the first part of a three-phase, $300-million multi-year upgrade, and it arrives just in time for the Jays’ home opener against the Detroit Tigers on April 11.

The updates slash the bowl capacity by roughly 3,000 seats, while adding 1,000 general admission tickets (about $20 a pop) with access to a mile-high rooftop patio, tons of bars and restaurants, breathtaking new views and bleacher seating almost at arm’s length of the bullpens.

Anuk Karunaratne, the Blue Jays’ head of business operations, says the Outfield District is inspired by stadium innovations across the league—most notably the Colorado Rockies’ 38,000-square-foot rooftop patio, and the Seattle Mariners’ bleacher seating that brings fans closer to the action. “We wanted to give this park a singular identity,” he says. “And we fully expect that people will come here not just to watch the game, but to hang out in our new spaces.”

Here’s an inside look at the Rogers Centre’s sparkling renovation.

Corona Rooftop Patio: right field, level 500

This lounge and bar area fits 200 people, and transforms into a CN Tower-facing rooftop terrace when the dome opens. The live music, flexible seating options and extensive drink menu (the Corona Sunshine cocktail is an early springtime favourite) all bring a King West vibe. “We asked fans: How do you spend your free time?” says Karunaratne. “And it turns out Torontonians love rooftop patios.”

Park Social: left field, level 500

This indoor playground fits 650 people, and has fun for the entire family: take in the game from the Muskoka chairs while your kids play cornhole and checkers, or play MLB The Show 23 on one of five Xboxes. The coolest feature might be the candy wall, which is a collection of floor-to-ceiling tubes that dispense yummy treats like jelly beans, gummy worms and Swedish fish. Fans can also enjoy a range of food truck specialties, from churros to cheese sandwiches.

WestJet Flight Deck: centre field, level 200

This long-time fan-favourite station directly under the centre field jumbo screen is back with some upgrades. A dozen retro arcade machines now line its back wall, and a DJ booth brings the party. The menu, with dishes like a 12-hour smoked brisket sandwich and jerk chicken nachos, features new takes on ball diamond classics.

The Catch Bar: right field, level 100

This low-hanging watering hole with a 360-degree island bar is sure to be to be a hit for its tantalizing proximity to the visiting team’s bullpen. Order a classic Blue Jays Bramble, sit on the new bleachers and keep a close eye on the enemy pitchers.

The Stop: centre field, level 100

This food and drink stand is a nod to Toronto’s multicultural landscape, from its mural highlighting the city’s neighbourhoods to its menu that includes Jamaican patties, banh mi sandwiches, curry rice bowls and more. The candy corn flavours—blueberry, sweet chilli and candied apple, to name a few—also delight.

Schneiders Porch: right field, level 200

Two sections perched over first base have been transformed into the stadium’s new hot dog haven, which serves baseball’s most traditional treat with a Canadian twist: poutine dog, anyone?

Seat upgrades and bleacher builds

Every seat on the 500 level has been replaced from the original 1989 build. New bleacher-style sections were also added to left and right field to allow for flexible seating.