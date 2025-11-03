/
City News

How Toronto is mourning an unforgettable baseball season

The TikToks have us misty-eyed too

By Carly Lewis
 | November 3, 2025
Photo by PETER POWER/AFP via Getty Images

All good things must come to an end. Sadly, that includes the Blue Jays’ legendary 2025 postseason, which involved many home runs, an astonishing number of extra innings, several weeks of rare sports joy we don’t always get in this city, one allegedly lodged ball (but let’s not focus on it) and finally tears as we accept this bittersweet reality. It was the Jays’ first time in the World Series since 1993. We loved every minute of it, but we really wanted them to win.

The sentiment around Toronto since the Jays narrowly lost game seven seems to be one of pride, but there’s some mourning in the mix. We were so close to winning. It stings, but also, wow, what a time.

After weeks of watching home run replays, Blue Jays–related crying content has taken over our screens. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement shed a few televised tears, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little weepy too.

Let’s look at how Toronto is balancing gratitude and grief.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

