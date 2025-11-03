How Toronto is mourning an unforgettable baseball season

Photo by PETER POWER/AFP via Getty Images

All good things must come to an end. Sadly, that includes the Blue Jays’ legendary 2025 postseason, which involved many home runs, an astonishing number of extra innings, several weeks of rare sports joy we don’t always get in this city, one allegedly lodged ball (but let’s not focus on it) and finally tears as we accept this bittersweet reality. It was the Jays’ first time in the World Series since 1993. We loved every minute of it, but we really wanted them to win.

The sentiment around Toronto since the Jays narrowly lost game seven seems to be one of pride, but there’s some mourning in the mix. We were so close to winning. It stings, but also, wow, what a time.

After weeks of watching home run replays, Blue Jays–related crying content has taken over our screens. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement shed a few televised tears, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little weepy too.

Let’s look at how Toronto is balancing gratitude and grief.

