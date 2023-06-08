Here’s what went down at last night’s Mad Hot Ballet gala
Including appearances by Suzanne Rogers, the O’Learys and Dragonette’s Martina Sorbara
Last night, 2,000 of the city’s gilded elite turned out for the National Ballet of Canada’s annual fundraising gala at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. This year’s soirée, Deco-Danse, was inspired by the roaring ’20s and featured the world premiere of principal dancer and choreographer Siphesihle November’s solo All That Is Within, performed by first soloist Tanya Howard. Guests sipped Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, enjoyed an elegant dinner catered by Sash Simpson and danced the night away alongside the National Ballet of Canada’s talented performers.
Related: Scenes from last night’s extravagant UnMet Gala
Candice Sinclair, Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Jay Smith
Jenna Bitove, Suzanne Rogers and Vonna Bitove
Rana and Richard Florida
Graham Smith, Alex Filiatrault, Jed Perez and Ralph Roach
Nicole Eaton and Lynda Prince
Cory Vitiello and Martina Sorbara
Linda and Kevin O’Leary
First soloist Tanya Howard and principal dancer Siphesihle November
Amy Burstyn-Fritz and Graham Smith
Principal dancer Heather Ogden, Jay Smith and first soloist Chelsy Meiss
Rehearsal director and principal coach Rex Harrington and Molly Johnson
Principal dancers Piotr Stanczyk and Koto Ishihara
Artistic director Hope Muir (front row, third from left) with members of the ballet