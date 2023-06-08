Here’s what went down at last night’s Mad Hot Ballet gala

Including appearances by Suzanne Rogers, the O’Learys and Dragonette’s Martina Sorbara

Last night, 2,000 of the city’s gilded elite turned out for the National Ballet of Canada’s annual fundraising gala at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. This year’s soirée, Deco-Danse, was inspired by the roaring ’20s and featured the world premiere of principal dancer and choreographer Siphesihle November’s solo All That Is Within, performed by first soloist Tanya Howard. Guests sipped Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, enjoyed an elegant dinner catered by Sash Simpson and danced the night away alongside the National Ballet of Canada’s talented performers.

Candice Sinclair, Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Jay Smith

Jenna Bitove, Suzanne Rogers and Vonna Bitove

Rana and Richard Florida

Graham Smith, Alex Filiatrault, Jed Perez and Ralph Roach

Nicole Eaton and Lynda Prince

Cory Vitiello and Martina Sorbara

Linda and Kevin O’Leary

First soloist Tanya Howard and principal dancer Siphesihle November

Amy Burstyn-Fritz and Graham Smith

Principal dancer Heather Ogden, Jay Smith and first soloist Chelsy Meiss

Rehearsal director and principal coach Rex Harrington and Molly Johnson

Principal dancers Piotr Stanczyk and Koto Ishihara

Artistic director Hope Muir (front row, third from left) with members of the ballet