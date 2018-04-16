Here’s how Torontonians dealt with the weekend’s ice storm
We were warned, and yet the promised meteorological triple whammy of ice, snow and buckets of rain seemed to catch much of Toronto off guard. It is mid-April, after all, and while we’re used to weather-related curveballs around here, this was something else. Here’s how Torontonians hunkered down, ventured out and generally dealt with the mess.
Some people broke out their skis:
We begin at Yonge and Bloor. Plow contracts expired. Can ski whole city!! pic.twitter.com/NNX0soZfoz
— Shawn Micallef (@shawnmicallef) April 15, 2018
While others decided that this was the perfect time to cruise around in an expensive sports car. Hope those are snow tires:
Trust brats take their Pikachu Lamborghini out for a spin in an ice storm #Toronto #torontoweather #icestorm #bloorstreet #lamborghini #streetphotography pic.twitter.com/eVsCHOuXpu
— David Allan Barker (@dabpix) April 15, 2018
Before driving anywhere, there’s the all-important de-icing protocol:
Regardless of your mode of transportation, getting around was a challenge:
Here’s a better look at the bus lineup I was reporting a few minutes ago. At last count, 8 buses can’t make it up the hill, northbound on Dufferin because of the road conditions. Snow plows are very much needed in this area. @CityNews @680NEWS #OnStorm #IceStorm #CityStorm pic.twitter.com/oArVjHsnYw
— Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) April 14, 2018
And potentially a very pricey one:
On a non ice storm morning this Uber trip is about $12. from r/toronto
Unless you were this guy, who went for a surf:
Rider on the storm pic.twitter.com/bmM1a2sERj
— Trevor Dunn (@trevorjdunn) April 16, 2018
Hey, VCs, four words: Uber, but for tauntauns.
Well I’m off to the convenience store. #TorontoIceStorm pic.twitter.com/ddePUPMkGH
— Kevin Slater (@KevySlates) April 15, 2018
Hunkering down was probably the best idea, what with this kind of thing happening:
Be careful outside, ice pieces are falling of buildings from r/toronto
And with the Raptors and Leafs both in playoff action on Saturday, the couch seemed like a great place to be. Wait, what’s that?
Well, if we learned one that big from last night’s Leaf game it’s that people who live in Toronto can’t function very well on ice. #icestorm
— Steeeeeeeeeeve Patterssson (@patterballs) April 15, 2018
Ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Mexican side Guadalajara, TFC defender Drew Moor is looking at the weather as a home-field advantage:
Toronto, you’re great, you really are. But your weather is *expletive* *expletive* *expletive* and *expletive* *expletive* *dhfigjgdbbdfjdhshdbfjdhdbdjsbxbxhdhdbdbdbxxbxbxbx*
Love, Drew
P.S. Stay like this until Tues. night thanks
— Drew Moor (@drewmoor) April 15, 2018
Toronto’s pets don’t look too thrilled by all of this:
Speaking of which, is anyone missing a wild turkey?
Junction turkey #onstorm #provisions #jokes pic.twitter.com/HaX6yRISaq
— Jill Paterson (@Jillpaterson) April 15, 2018
So yeah, the weather stinks right now. At least patio season can’t be far off now…can it?