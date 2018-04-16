Here’s how Torontonians dealt with the weekend’s ice storm

We were warned, and yet the promised meteorological triple whammy of ice, snow and buckets of rain seemed to catch much of Toronto off guard. It is mid-April, after all, and while we’re used to weather-related curveballs around here, this was something else. Here’s how Torontonians hunkered down, ventured out and generally dealt with the mess.

Some people broke out their skis:

We begin at Yonge and Bloor. Plow contracts expired. Can ski whole city!! pic.twitter.com/NNX0soZfoz — Shawn Micallef (@shawnmicallef) April 15, 2018

While others decided that this was the perfect time to cruise around in an expensive sports car. Hope those are snow tires:

Before driving anywhere, there’s the all-important de-icing protocol:

Regardless of your mode of transportation, getting around was a challenge:

Here’s a better look at the bus lineup I was reporting a few minutes ago. At last count, 8 buses can’t make it up the hill, northbound on Dufferin because of the road conditions. Snow plows are very much needed in this area. @CityNews @680NEWS #OnStorm #IceStorm #CityStorm pic.twitter.com/oArVjHsnYw — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) April 14, 2018

And potentially a very pricey one:

Unless you were this guy, who went for a surf:

Rider on the storm pic.twitter.com/bmM1a2sERj — Trevor Dunn (@trevorjdunn) April 16, 2018

Hey, VCs, four words: Uber, but for tauntauns.

Hunkering down was probably the best idea, what with this kind of thing happening:

And with the Raptors and Leafs both in playoff action on Saturday, the couch seemed like a great place to be. Wait, what’s that?

Well, if we learned one that big from last night’s Leaf game it’s that people who live in Toronto can’t function very well on ice. #icestorm — Steeeeeeeeeeve Patterssson (@patterballs) April 15, 2018

Ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Mexican side Guadalajara, TFC defender Drew Moor is looking at the weather as a home-field advantage:

Toronto, you’re great, you really are. But your weather is *expletive* *expletive* *expletive* and *expletive* *expletive* *dhfigjgdbbdfjdhshdbfjdhdbdjsbxbxhdhdbdbdbxxbxbxbx* Love, Drew P.S. Stay like this until Tues. night thanks — Drew Moor (@drewmoor) April 15, 2018

Toronto’s pets don’t look too thrilled by all of this:

Speaking of which, is anyone missing a wild turkey?

So yeah, the weather stinks right now. At least patio season can’t be far off now…can it?