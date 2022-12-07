Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Garden District loft with a rooftop dog run and a basketball court

Located in Toronto’s famous Merchandise Building, this 1,100-square-foot unit comes with 12-foot ceilings, a modular layout, industrial throwbacks and amenities to the nines

Neighbourhood: Garden District

Agent: Anya Ettinger, Bosley Real Estate

Price: $999,900

Square footage: 1,100 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking spots: 1

Maintenance fees: $913

The place

A hard loft in Toronto’s famous Merchandise Building, within walking distance of the Eaton Centre, Allen Gardens and St. Lawrence Market.

The history

In 1910, the Simpsons department store built a massive 1-million-square-foot distribution warehouse to stow its wide-ranging merchandise. The chain was eventually bought out by the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1978. The warehouse, then one of the largest buildings by floor area in all of Toronto, was sold to Sears Canada.

In the ’90s, Sears sold the behemoth to developers, who gradually converted it into 600 residential units—one of the largest conversions in the city’s history. Today, the Merchandise Lofts are sought after for their prime downtown location. Plus, there’s a grocery store on the ground floor, a saltwater swimming pool, a full gym and basketball court, and a rooftop dog run.

This 1,100-square-foot seventh-floor loft is unusually large for a condo in the area. Realtor Anya Ettinger says she listed the spot for less than $1 million to widen her selection of potential buyers. Think young professionals who may not have a huge down payment saved.

The tour The building, defined by its Chicago-style façade, towers over Toronto Metropolitan University and spans an entire block.

The unit is turnkey: most appliances are new and all furniture is included. The living room, for example, comes with a studying nook, a fireplace, a big-screen TV and polished concrete floors.

The east-facing windows overlook Jarvis and bring in tons of natural light. The sellers used that window ledge as a reading perch.

The kitchen is decked out with new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a tiled backsplash and loads of storage.

The bedroom’s 12-foot ceilings make the space feel open and airy. The maple floors are all brand new.

The sellers fashioned the second bedroom into an office and gaming hub with sliding doors.

Here’s one of the bathrooms.

Fitness enthusiasts will love the building’s amenities. Its fully equipped gym is roomy even on the busiest days.

The saltwater indoor pool is long enough for laps. It’s located on the roof and has huge windows and skylights.

Then there’s the basketball court, which is frequently used for 3-on-3 pickup games.

And the building’s game room is perfect for parties.

The rooftop dog run (with faux fire hydrants, of course) is the property’s biggest crowd pleaser.

Have a special home that just hit the market? Send your listings to realestate@torontolife.com.